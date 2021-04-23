Friday, April 23, 2021
Updated:

ThePrint’s contributing editor caught on the wrong foot, tries to play vulture politics over death of colleague, gets called out: Here’s what happened

After learning that his college mate did not die of Coronavirus and that the Modi government cannot be blamed for her untimely death, Shivam Viz quickly deleted his tweet.

OpIndia Staff
The Print Editor deletes tweet after lying about the death of a 'Covid patient'
Shivam Vij and Shekhar Gupta (Photo Credits: Next Election)
On Thursday (April 22), ‘journalist’ Shivam Vij took to Twitter to inform about the death of a college classmate named Shaoli Rudra.

He tweeted, “My college mate Shaoli Rudra died of Covid-19. She had low immunity due to underlying health issues. The Modi government did not consider her for priority vaccination because she was under 45. She tweeted asking for people like her to be vaccinated. Heartless government.” Even while ‘mourning’ the death of his college mate, Shivam Vij did not desert his political agenda and managed to rope in the Union government.

ThePrint’s Consulting Editor had retweeted a tweet by the deceased Shaoli Rudra, wherein she had pleaded with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vaccinate those below 45 with severe health complications. Her tweet dated April 4 read, “Fantastic BMC. Now, how about vaccinating those folks under 45 who have major health issues & yet never seem to be eligible for the vaccine?!!! That vaccine should go to EVERYONE who is compromised. Your eligibility criteria can be, quite literally, the death of many of them!”

Screengrab of the tweet by Shivam Vij

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus, several journalists belonging to the left-liberal cabal have been working tirelessly to cast aspersions about the ongoing vaccination programme in the country. In an attempt to blame the Modi government for her death, Shivam Vij insinuated that her demise was the result of failed government policies. He suggested that had she been vaccinated against Coronavirus, her life could have been saved.

However, his malicious propaganda was busted when one Tarini Barat exposed him on Twitter on the same day. While tagging ThePrint’s Consulting Editor in her tweet, she wrote, “Hi Shivam Vij -this is Shaoli’s cousin. We are devastated by this loss. But I just wanted to let you know that Shao didn’t die because of Covid. She succumbed to long term complications due to her condition.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Tarini Barat

After learning that his college mate did not die of Coronavirus and that the Modi government cannot be blamed for her untimely death, Shivam Viz quickly deleted his tweet.

Shivam Vij deletes his tweet

Shivam Vij misleads about Haryana Minister’s Covid diagnosis

The reports of Anil Vij contracting the Chinese virus came just weeks after he was administered a dose of Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial. With Anil Vij getting infected with the virus, the left-liberals and the anti-Modi establishment sought to throw dirt on the indigenous development of the coronavirus vaccine in the country to insinuate that ‘Covaxin’ has actually failed.

Shivam Vij, who writes for Shekhar Gupta’s ‘ThePrint’ put out a misleading half-truth about ‘Covaxin’ when he posted a tweet saying two weeks after taking the vaccine, Anil Vij tested positive for the Coronavirus. The likes of Shivam Vij were indirectly hinting that it was the vaccine approved by the Modi government for carrying out Phase 3 that resulted in the transmission of the virus to the Haryana Minister.

Without even understanding the basic procedures associated with the vaccine development, trials and its manufacturing, the ‘erudite’ left-wing intellectuals, Islamists have pounced upon India’s vaccine in an effort to malign it. As usual, the media ecosystem has chosen to create panic in the society about the vaccine at a time when they should have created awareness about vaccine trials and explain to people why there was no need to panic.

