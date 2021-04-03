Saturday, April 3, 2021
Home News Reports Curious case of Twitter verifying new handle of unknown person: Pro-China, anti-Trump propaganda and...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Curious case of Twitter verifying new handle of unknown person: Pro-China, anti-Trump propaganda and Uyghur genocide denial

After social media users asked how Dr Jialum's account was verified, he removed the bio and DP from Twitter and the LinkedIn profile

OpIndia Staff
Dr Chen Jialum
1

Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook are well known for their political bias. In such an incident a newly created account that was spreading anti-Trump and pro-China propaganda on social media was promptly verified by Twitter, raising questions about its verification policy.

The Twitter account with the user ID @DrJialun and was created sometime in the last month, and the first tweet on the timeline of the account was posted on 11th March. At present, it has over 350 followers. But strangely, the account was given the blue tick, the symbol of verification, by Twitter when it had less than 100 followers.

The account has posted several tweets praising the Communist Party government in China, spreading false information on persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the country.

Dr Jialun shared a propaganda article denying the Chinese govt atrocities on minorities in Xinjiang, which claimed that all the media reports about the same are false, and actually the Chinese govt is providing preferential treatment for Uyghurs. The article claimed that Uyghur Muslims are prospering under the Chinese government, and all the reports of their persecution by the govt are fake and western propaganda.

Dr Jialun also claimed that the attacker at US Capitol yesterday, where one cop was killed and another was injured, was a Trump supporter. But when it emerged that the attacker was actually a black radical Muslim, he tweeted saying that it was his misjudgement.

But still he blamed Trump for the incident, saying that if the Capitol hill attack on 6th January would not have happened, this attack yesterday also would have never happened. Therefore “Trump is responsible. Republicans are responsible”, he declared.

It is a mystery how Twitter verified this account which has tweeted barely a dozen tweets, has less than 500 followers, was created less than a month ago, and who is not a known public figure. Twitter verification means an account really belongs to a person or organisation that it claims to be. It is an assurance that it is the genuine Twitter account, and a blue sign with a tick in it appears with the user names of verified accounts.

At present, the provision for verifying accounts of ordinary users is not available, as the same has kept on hold by Twitter. When this facility was available, users could apply for verifying their accounts. However, Twitter still verifies accounts of publicly known persons or entities on their own.

A search for Dr Jialum does not return much information, other than the Twitter and LinkedIn accounts, and other persons with the same name nu different photographs. Therefore, the person behind the Twitter account named Dr Jialum is not a celebrity or otherwise known person, therefore it raises the question of how and Twitter verified the account. More interestingly, when people started to point out the unusual verification of the Twitter account, some of the details were removed from the account. Both the display image and the bio of the account were removed. Originally, the bio had said “Medical doctor, Molecular Biologist, Computer Scientist. Views are my own. RT ≠ Endorsement. #StopAsianHate”. However, now there is no bio with the account.

There was also a LinkedIn account with the name Dr Juliam, which had the same display image which was there in the Twitter account earlier. The link to the profile was also mentioned in the Twitter bio. But now the profile has been deleted from LinkedIn, and the link removed from Twitter. The profiled had mentioned the full name as Dr Chen Jialum, and had said that he is a Medical Hospital at Hospital Santa Cruz in San Francisco Bay Area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why the greatest icons of free speech rights in India have always been Hindutvavadis and not ‘liberals’

K Bhattacharjee -
AAP MLA Amantullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Twitter.
News Reports

Yale professor blames Islamist attacks against Hindu temples in Bangladesh on Narendra Modi, backtracks after outrage: All you need to know

Dibakar Dutta -
An Economics Professor at Yale University named Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak has sparked controversy with his social media post.

How Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal could have helped Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha election

Books Rahul Roushan -
While the movement around Jan Lokpal Bill is widely acknowledged to have hurt Congress, the original plans might have been different.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan calls for beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as ‘punishment’ for criticising Prophet Muhammad

Politics OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

NIA recovers another Mercedes SUV linked to Sachin Vaze, total number of vehicles linked to the Antilia bomb scare case goes up to eight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had crucial roles to play in the Sachin Vaze and the Antilia bomb scare case

US Capitol attack: Black radical Islamist shot dead after killing a cop, injuring another, wanted to target the US govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After ramming his car at a police check point at US Capitol, Noah Green attacked two cops with knife, killing one and injuring the other

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Politics

Here are seven tweets that prove TMC’s Mahua Moitra is a Champion of Cringe and the Queen of Stupidity

T Waraich -
Mahua Moitra has carved herself a niche in the hearts of social media liberals, with her terminally online style of tweets.
Read more
News Reports

Actor Madhavan to soon release movie on Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who was hounded and persecuted by Congress: Watch trailer

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry-The Nambi Effect" brings to fore the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and how he was hounded by the then Congress government.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress party shares manipulated video to suggest PM Modi was waiving at an empty ground in West Bengal: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party shared a video after blurring it and removing the audio to suggest the PM Modi was waiving at an imaginary crowd
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee seen shaking her injured leg comfortably in viral video, raises suspicions about her ‘injury’: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on where Mamata Banerjee could be seen shaking her supposedly injured leg comfortably.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,063FansLike
527,020FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com