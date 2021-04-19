WB: Malda BJP candidate fired at by miscreants, sustains neck injuries

On Sunday (April 18), a 52-year-old BJP leader named Gopal Chandra Saha was shot at by unidentified miscreants during his campaign trail in Sahapur Gram Panchayat. Saha is the BJP candidate from the Muslim-dominated Malda Vidhan Sabha constituency in West Bengal. The attack comes ahead of the 6th phase of polling in the State.

As per reports, the victim had gone to attend a meeting of party workers in Sahapur. When he was about to enter his car, Gopal Chandra Saha was shot at by some unidentified miscreants. The victim sustained a bullet injury to his neck and was rushed to the Malda Medical Hospital. The doctors have informed that he underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.

The police have now initiated a probe in the case. They are investigating the CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused. Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear and tension has gripped the area.

While speaking about the matter to News 18 Bangla, BJP leader Govinda Chandra Mandal said, ” I was in the meeting when I learnt that miscreants had shot our candidate Gopal Chandra Saha. I then rushed to the hospital and found that Gopal Babu has been taken to the operation theatre. I am talking to eyewitnesses about the details of the incident. I can only say this as of now.” He confirmed that the victim had received bullet injuries in the neck region, just below his ear.

BJP worker found dead, party accuses TMC workers of murder

On Sunday (April 18), the body of a BJP worker was found from outside his residence in Mandal Para in Roaowari village in the Nadia district of West Bengal. The area falls under the Chakdaha Vidhan Sabha constituency, which went to polls during the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha elections in the State.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as one Dilip Kirtaniya. He was an active BJP worker, who was seen managing booth-level party work on Saturday. Reportedly, Kirtaniya was threatened during the day by some unidentified miscreants. Later, at around 11 pm, he was summoned by an unidentified individual and he left his home. He did not return home the whole night.

The BJP worker’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from the bushes in his home’s backyard. Eyewitnesses recounted that Dilip Kirtaniya was bleeding from his nose, ears and mouth. On seeing his condition, he was immediately rushed to the Chakdaha State General Hospital. The BJP worker was declared dead on arrival.