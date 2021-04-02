Friday, April 2, 2021
Home Sports Cricket Cricket fans get nostalgic on the 10th anniversary of Team India’s historic World Cup...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Cricket fans get nostalgic on the 10th anniversary of Team India’s historic World Cup 2011 win: Here are some visuals

On 2 April 2011, India won the Cricket World Cup for the second time in history. The first victory had come in 1983 under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

OpIndia Staff
On 10th anniversary of World Cup 2011, Indian players and fans get nostalgic
Team India celebrating the 2011 World Cup victory(Source: ESPN)
1

Indian cricket team under the charismatic leadership of MS Dhoni scripted a historic win and ended the 28-year-long drought on this day in 2011 when they lifted the second ICC Cricket World Cup in Wankhede stadium.

It has been 10 years since MS Dhoni played the winning six off Nuwan Kulasekara that led commentator Ravi Shashtri to describe the victory in the most emphatic manner.

“Dhoni finishes off in style, A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!”, Shashtri roared on-air as a dispassionate Dhoni saw the ball sailing through the crowd and casually twirled his bat as a mark of celebrating the victory.

On the other end was prolific batsman Yuvraj Singh, who broke into celebrations long before the ball was dispatched into the stands by the Indian captain. Though it was Gautam Gambhir’s crucial knock of 97 and Dhoni’s quick-fire half-century that sealed the victory, it was Singh’s consistent performance with the bat that saw India through to the finals. For his outstanding contribution to the team’s victories throughout the tournament, Singh was judged the man of the series.

The triumph sent goosebumps to billions of Indians as they saw MS Dhoni lifting the much-coveted World Cup and the unforgettable victory lap when junior team India members lifted the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders to dedicate the victory to the Master Blaster and acknowledge his unparalleled contribution to the Indian cricket.

The Indian cricket team’s victory on 2 April 2011 was a moment of rejoicing for the nation it had never witnessed in the recent past. The triumph brought the country to a standstill, with cricket-lovers across the nation taking to the streets cavorting around in celebrations that went into the wee hours of the next morning.

The victory was so special that millions of Indian cricket fans, along with Team India members broke into cries of joy that night. The emotion was so overwhelming that even today, 10 years after India won the World Cup, Indian cricket fans and team members are acutely aware of that feeling and are filled with an immense sense of nostalgia remembering the victory. Even today, the iconic six slammed by MS Dhoni remains firmly etched in the memories of the Indian cricket fans.

Here are some of the reactions from players and organisations to mark the 10-year anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph:

The International Cricket Council took to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Indian world cup triumph with an animated reel, recreating the victorious six hit by MS Dhoni.

State broadcaster DD Doordarshan shared the original clip from the match when Indian captain MS Dhoni creamed a six over the long-on and sealed the victory for his team.

Gautam Gambhir, then a member of Team India and now a parliamentarian, remembered the victory saying: “A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind!”

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who played a pivotal role in India’s World Cup triumph, took to Twitter to remember the victory. Singh released a video in which he expressed his gratitude to be able to represent India and bring glory to the nation. Singh also shared how the Team members wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar, who carried the weight of the nation’s expectations on his shoulders.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, could not stop himself from reminiscing the iconic moment. Tendulkar wished Indians & his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the World Cup victory.

Fans too joined in to mark the 10th anniversary of the World Cup victory.

On 2 April 2011, India won the Cricket World Cup for the second time in history. The first victory had come in 1983 under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Congress party shares edited video to suggest PM Modi was waiving at an empty ground in West Bengal: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party shared a video after blurring it and removing the audio to suggest the PM Modi was waiving at an imaginary crowd
News Reports

Assam: Mystery of EVM in the car of BJP leader solved, EC suspends poll officials who had taken a ride in the car, orders...

OpIndia Staff -
The EC stated that the polling party boarded a passing vehicle along with the polled EVMs after their vehicle broke down on the road

The Wire, Scroll contributor blames ‘Hindutva paranoia’ for IMA President’s wish to convert patients to Christianity, uses anti-Hindu slur in the process

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Kiran Kumbhar, a writer for The Wire, Scroll, whitewashed IMA President Dr JA Jayalal's proclivity for Christian evangelism.

Pakistan flag hoisted on polling day in Assam, locals burn it down chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan flag was hoisted in Rangia town of Assam on the day it went to the polls, and was later burnt down by locals

Nandigram or nothing: TMC says Mamata won’t file a second nomination, will fight against PM in 2024 from Varanasi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The statement came at the backdrop of PM Modi's jibe at the TMC supremo during an election rally in Uluberia on Wednesday.

EC says ‘polling was not disrupted’ in Nandigram booth where Mamata Banerjee parked herself and hurled allegations: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
EC has observed that polling was not disrupted in Booth No. 7 in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee had camped herself for hours

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Nandigram on polling day: Mamata sits inside polling booth, villagers say ‘Muslims’ are stopping Bengalis from casting votes

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by ABP News, villagers in Gokul Nagar alleged that TMC goons are not allowing them to cast votes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,060FansLike
526,828FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com