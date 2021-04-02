Cricket fans get nostalgic on the 10th anniversary of Team India’s historic World Cup 2011 win: Here are some visuals

Indian cricket team under the charismatic leadership of MS Dhoni scripted a historic win and ended the 28-year-long drought on this day in 2011 when they lifted the second ICC Cricket World Cup in Wankhede stadium.

It has been 10 years since MS Dhoni played the winning six off Nuwan Kulasekara that led commentator Ravi Shashtri to describe the victory in the most emphatic manner.

“Dhoni finishes off in style, A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!”, Shashtri roared on-air as a dispassionate Dhoni saw the ball sailing through the crowd and casually twirled his bat as a mark of celebrating the victory.

On the other end was prolific batsman Yuvraj Singh, who broke into celebrations long before the ball was dispatched into the stands by the Indian captain. Though it was Gautam Gambhir’s crucial knock of 97 and Dhoni’s quick-fire half-century that sealed the victory, it was Singh’s consistent performance with the bat that saw India through to the finals. For his outstanding contribution to the team’s victories throughout the tournament, Singh was judged the man of the series.

The triumph sent goosebumps to billions of Indians as they saw MS Dhoni lifting the much-coveted World Cup and the unforgettable victory lap when junior team India members lifted the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders to dedicate the victory to the Master Blaster and acknowledge his unparalleled contribution to the Indian cricket.

The Indian cricket team’s victory on 2 April 2011 was a moment of rejoicing for the nation it had never witnessed in the recent past. The triumph brought the country to a standstill, with cricket-lovers across the nation taking to the streets cavorting around in celebrations that went into the wee hours of the next morning.

The victory was so special that millions of Indian cricket fans, along with Team India members broke into cries of joy that night. The emotion was so overwhelming that even today, 10 years after India won the World Cup, Indian cricket fans and team members are acutely aware of that feeling and are filled with an immense sense of nostalgia remembering the victory. Even today, the iconic six slammed by MS Dhoni remains firmly etched in the memories of the Indian cricket fans.

Here are some of the reactions from players and organisations to mark the 10-year anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph:

The International Cricket Council took to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Indian world cup triumph with an animated reel, recreating the victorious six hit by MS Dhoni.

State broadcaster DD Doordarshan shared the original clip from the match when Indian captain MS Dhoni creamed a six over the long-on and sealed the victory for his team.

Gautam Gambhir, then a member of Team India and now a parliamentarian, remembered the victory saying: “A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind!”

A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #10Years #ProudlyIndian — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2021

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who played a pivotal role in India’s World Cup triumph, took to Twitter to remember the victory. Singh released a video in which he expressed his gratitude to be able to represent India and bring glory to the nation. Singh also shared how the Team members wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar, who carried the weight of the nation’s expectations on his shoulders.

April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades!



Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, could not stop himself from reminiscing the iconic moment. Tendulkar wished Indians & his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the World Cup victory.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.



Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

Fans too joined in to mark the 10th anniversary of the World Cup victory.

April 2:



Remember 10 years ago on this day, the moment for Team India.



Team India lifted world Cup Cricket Trophy after 28 Years…#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #MSDhoni — Shivakumar Narasimhanna (@Shivakumarsira) April 2, 2021

On 2 April 2011, India won the Cricket World Cup for the second time in history. The first victory had come in 1983 under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.