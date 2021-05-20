Thursday, May 20, 2021
Mob shouts ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans after Eid celebrations in UP’s Kannauj, Imam and 3 others arrested

The arrested have been booked under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes), among others.

Muslim cleric, three others arrested for shouting Pakistan Zindabad in UP/ Image Source: Jagran
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested four accused, including a local Muslim cleric (imam), for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jalalabad area of Kannauj.

According to the reports, a video had gone viral on social media, in which the Muslim cleric (imam) was seen raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. The Muslim clerics, joined by a few others from the Muslim community, had raised the pro-Pakistan slogans after Eid celebrations.

As the video went viral, the Kannauj police took the video into cognizance and conducted an inquiry. They identified the culprits in the video that was shot on May 15, a day after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The police have now arrested four arrested have been identified as Mohammad Afzal, an imam of a local mosque who hails from Kanpur. The other accused – Salman, Shahid, and Meraj alias Chottu have also been nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh police.

They have been booked under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes), among others.

Circle Officer (Kannauj City) Shiv Pratap Singh said that they have registered a case against 15 people for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, out of which five have been named. The police have also registered a case against 10 unnamed culprits, who are yet to be identified in the video. The police officer said that efforts are on to identify the others culprits in the video.

