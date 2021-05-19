Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home Politics Dynasty Politics: Pinarayi Vijayan appoints son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz, an accused in riots case, as...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Dynasty Politics: Pinarayi Vijayan appoints son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz, an accused in riots case, as a minister in his cabinet

Mohammed Riyaz, who rose through the ranks in the Left serving in the Students' Federation of India, the DYFI, and then CPI-M, has been accused of orchestrating violence in Kerala.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Riyaz with Pinarayi Vijayan/ Image Source: Twitter
3

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to appoint his own son-in-law as a minister in the cabinet has now fuelled a major controversy in the southern state.

On Tuesday, the LDF-led government, which retained power in the state after winning the recently held polls, announced its new cabinet causing surprise to many. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government decided to drop all of its ministers, including the incumbent health minister Shailaja Teacher to appoint fresh faces into his cabinet.

Among the ‘young’ fresh faces who have been appointed as the ministers are Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz. Mohammed Riyaz, who contested and won from the Beyopre constituency was given a cabinet berth by father-in-law and CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

It is also pertinent to note that Mohammed Riyaz, who is the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) chief, has an extremely controversial past. Mohammed Riyaz, who rose through the ranks in the Left serving in the Students’ Federation of India, the DYFI, and then CPI-M, has been accused of orchestrating violence in Kerala.

In fact, in March this year, Riyaz was sent to judicial custody for orchestrating violence near the Air India office in Kozhikode to protest against the air tariff hike and reduction in the flight services by the national carrier. A case was registered against four people, including Rajesh, for breaking the law after the DYFI protests had turned violent. The two accused, including Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, was later granted bail in the case.

Mohammed Riyaz is married to Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena. The couple married last year in a private ceremony. Riyaz is infamous for leading ‘beef cooking’ protests after the center sought to regulate cattle purchase and sale. He had also unsuccessfully contested for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspinarayi vijayan son in law, mohammad riyaz,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: As Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages, Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to take oath as the CM in a grand ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
Massive crowd to gather for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's swearing in ceremony.
News Reports

Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, gets fact-checked by Aviation Minister and Singapore govt

OpIndia Staff -
Aviation minister Hardeep S Puri reminded Delhi CM that flights have been banned since March 2020 and India doesn't even have an 'air bubble' service with Singapore.

US’ Nancy Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of China 2022 Olympics

World OpIndia Staff -
The Beijing games are scheduled to begin from 4th February 2022. The Tokyo Summer olympics scheduled for later this year were postponed in wake of Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Petition wants Delhi High Court to cancel Center’s approval for Covaxin to conduct trials for 2-18 age group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner wants Delhi High Court to quash govt notification allowing Covaxin trials for the 2-18 age group.

Congress may have rubbished the toolkit as ‘fake’ but there are enough reasons why people find it authentic

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A toolkit was recently in circulation that highlighted the Congress party's devious attempts to tarnish the Modi government.

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
One of the first recommendations of this particular section of the 4-page toolkit suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is your blessing’: INMAS director whose team developed 2-DG drug thanks his physics teacher Rajnath Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Dr AK Mishra, the director of INMAS, stated that Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was his physics lecturer back in the 1980s.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,360FansLike
545,644FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com