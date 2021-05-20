Thursday, May 20, 2021
Rashtriya Janata Dal posts abusive Tweet against Bihar’s ex-Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, quietly deletes after backlash

Despite the backlash, RJD has issued no apology for the vile conduct it exhibited on the microblogging site.

OpIndia Staff
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party had taken to its official Twitter handle on May 19 (Wednesday) to post an abusive and derogatory post against former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. In its now-deleted Tweet, RJD used extremely deplorable language to cast aspersions on the BJP senior leader’s social media popularity.

In its post in Hindi, the primary opposition party in the state of Bihar used crass terms like ‘jahil’ (illiterate), ‘behsram’ (shameless), ‘nagna’ (naked) and ‘harami'(bastard) for the Deputy CM of the state.

Screengrab of RJD’s now-deleted Tweet

With a series of abusive terms, RJD asserted that despite having 2 million followers on Twitter, Sushil Modi is unable to garner even 100 likes for his Tweets. And though no one gives him any importance on Twitter, he comes on the microblogging site to vent his frustrations, Tweeted RJD.

They further accused that Sushil Kumar Modi indulges in such frivolity under the guidance of his senior and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The said tweet currently does not exist on the TL of RJD’s official verified handle. However, there are many screenshots doing rounds on social media and a number of responses to the tweet, showing that it did exist.

The contentious tweets, expressing vile abuses at the ex-Deputy CM of Bihar miffed various social media users. Chastened by the backlash these abusive remarks triggered, RJD quietly deleted the post from its timeline. However, various alert social media users took screenshots of the Tweet, which RJD had slyly deleted.

Expressing his angst against RJD, one social media user wondered why Sushil Kumar Modi has not yet raised a complaint against the opposition party for using such offensive remarks against him. He also questioned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s silence over this offensive post and urged him to direct Bihar police to take action.

Despite this, RJD has issued no apology for the vile conduct it exhibited on the microblogging site.

Searched termsRJD tweet, RJD Yadav, Bihar politics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

