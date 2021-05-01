Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

They have nurtured him, nourished him and provided him with cover so that he could go on to unleash his unvarnished hatred. Blame for mainstreaming him will fall on liberals.

Editorial Desk
Sharjeel Usmani
Image Source: Bar and Bench
29

On Friday, the journalism fraternity was hit with tragic news. The sad demise of Rohit Sardana, the AajTak journalist who stood up to the system hit people like a ton of bricks. As messages of condolences poured in, it was not only the death of Sardana that shook people, but also the unbridled venom that poured in by Islamists and Leftists. One of the first Islamists who celebrated this news was a Newslaundry columnist and an accused in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Sharjeel Usmani.

As soon as it was confirmed that Rohit Sardana had passed, Sharjeel Usmani took to Twitter to celebrate the news. He quoted Sardana’s colleague and Islamist ally Rajdeep Sardesai to reprimand him for mourning the loss of his colleague.

Calling Rohit Sardana a ‘sociopath’, ‘pathological liar’ and ‘genocide enabler’, he said, screaming in caps, that he shall not be remembered as a journalist, almost shocked that his own ally Rajdeep Sardesai dared to mourn the loss.

After getting severe backlash for his tweet, his Islamist brethren began to tweet with the hashtag #StandWithSharjeelUsmani.

One Twitter user called Sheikh said that Sharjeel did what he had to do and if the “country” has to be saved, everyone has to become like him.

Afreen Fatima, who had inflamed passions during the CAA protests, that eventually culminated into anti-Hindu riots also took to Twitter to allege that those asking Islamist Sharjeel Usmani to not celebrate the death of a journalist were spreading Islamophobia.

Thousands others took to Twitter to essentially say that celebrating the death of one journalist and wishing death on others who don’t submit to their Islamist ways was fair game.

To get a bit of perspective into just what thousands of Islamists on Twitter was supporting, one has to also analyse the thread that was tweeted by Sharjeel Usmani after the backlash he received for his initial celebration of Sardana’s death.

Calling himself oppressed, Sharjeel Usmani had lashed out at those who were telling him, someone from the “oppressed community”, he lashed out at those who wanted him to not sound excited at the prospect of death. He also said that “liberals and centrists” are asking oppressed communities to speak within defined limits.

He further said that Sardana was enabling Muslim genocide and his colleagues are continuing to do so. He said he would rather think about “his victims”. Let us keep in mind here that he is talking about a journalist who died of COVID-19 and before that, he had just done his job, honestly, without enabling people like Sharjeel who are accused in anti-Hindu riots.

He ended his rant with “Also, next time a fascist dies, please try to not feel sad about it. It is the most human thing to do”.

Essentially, what Sharjeel Usmani is saying that absolutely anyone who does not conform to the Islamist agenda, is someone whose death should be celebrated. It further reveals the pervasive influence of Islamism in liberal circles.

Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of ‘intellectuals’. He is as mainstream as mainstream gets. Only days ago, liberals were cheering his speech at the Elgar Parishad 2021.

Then, too, Usmani had spread venom against the Hindu community and said that Hindu society was rotten. His comments were then justified and celebrated. Is it any surprise that now he has stooped to celebrating the death of a journalist?

If that weren’t enough, he had also called Kashmiri Pandits the ‘most pampered minority’ and this is after the community suffered a genocide. Liberals have justified, whitewashed and defended his hate-filled bigotry but now the chicken has finally come home to roost. And they cannot wash their hands off him.

They have nurtured him, nourished him and provided him with cover so that he could go on to unleash his unvarnished hatred. Blame for mainstreaming him will fall on liberals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSharjeel Usmnai rohit sardana
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.
OpIndia Explains

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

Media OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev accused George Soros of shaping 'political discourses' and creating unrest in USA

After initial confusion, RJD confirms death of gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin, who had doused 2 in acid and killed them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
News Reports

After initial confusion, RJD confirms death of gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin, who had doused 2 in acid and killed them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,549FansLike
535,489FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com