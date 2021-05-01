On Friday, the journalism fraternity was hit with tragic news. The sad demise of Rohit Sardana, the AajTak journalist who stood up to the system hit people like a ton of bricks. As messages of condolences poured in, it was not only the death of Sardana that shook people, but also the unbridled venom that poured in by Islamists and Leftists. One of the first Islamists who celebrated this news was a Newslaundry columnist and an accused in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Sharjeel Usmani.

As soon as it was confirmed that Rohit Sardana had passed, Sharjeel Usmani took to Twitter to celebrate the news. He quoted Sardana’s colleague and Islamist ally Rajdeep Sardesai to reprimand him for mourning the loss of his colleague.

Sociopath, pathological liar and genocide enabler that he was, SHALL NOT BE REMEMEBERED AS JOURNALIST! https://t.co/nbnfcstCcM — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) April 30, 2021

Calling Rohit Sardana a ‘sociopath’, ‘pathological liar’ and ‘genocide enabler’, he said, screaming in caps, that he shall not be remembered as a journalist, almost shocked that his own ally Rajdeep Sardesai dared to mourn the loss.

After getting severe backlash for his tweet, his Islamist brethren began to tweet with the hashtag #StandWithSharjeelUsmani.

One Twitter user called Sheikh said that Sharjeel did what he had to do and if the “country” has to be saved, everyone has to become like him.

You can silence a lion, but how can you stop a lion like thousands of Sharjeel?



Sharjeel did the work that he had to do, the voice should come from every corner of the country



If the country is to be saved, everyone has to become a Sharjeel.#StandWithSharjeelUsmani pic.twitter.com/Spz0VmsqR3 — 𝕊𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕜𝕙 توصيف रज़ा (@sk_traza98) May 1, 2021

Afreen Fatima, who had inflamed passions during the CAA protests, that eventually culminated into anti-Hindu riots also took to Twitter to allege that those asking Islamist Sharjeel Usmani to not celebrate the death of a journalist were spreading Islamophobia.

Liberals must feel ashamed for not just whitewashing Sardana but also gaslighting Muslim youths at the same time. So much for getting a chance to flex on your islamophobia. Sit down.#StandWithSharjeelUsmani — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) April 30, 2021

Thousands others took to Twitter to essentially say that celebrating the death of one journalist and wishing death on others who don’t submit to their Islamist ways was fair game.

No sympathy for a psychopath, whose only intention was to spread communal hatred by targeting one particular community, if he wasn’t ashamed for his creepy mindset then why should we? For telling the truth? #StandWithSharjeelUsmani @SharjeelUsmani — Razik Basrur (@razik_basrur) April 30, 2021

To get a bit of perspective into just what thousands of Islamists on Twitter was supporting, one has to also analyse the thread that was tweeted by Sharjeel Usmani after the backlash he received for his initial celebration of Sardana’s death.

Calling himself oppressed, Sharjeel Usmani had lashed out at those who were telling him, someone from the “oppressed community”, he lashed out at those who wanted him to not sound excited at the prospect of death. He also said that “liberals and centrists” are asking oppressed communities to speak within defined limits.

It is amusing how they react when people from oppressed communities reject to speak within their defined limits. Yours may just be difference of opinion with him, but him advocating for our killing is not difference of opinion for us. It is a straight death threat 2/n — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) April 30, 2021

He further said that Sardana was enabling Muslim genocide and his colleagues are continuing to do so. He said he would rather think about “his victims”. Let us keep in mind here that he is talking about a journalist who died of COVID-19 and before that, he had just done his job, honestly, without enabling people like Sharjeel who are accused in anti-Hindu riots.

I’d rather remember his victims, the people lynched, and their families who lost their loved ones because of Sardana’s hate. I remember those whom he criminalised and who continue to be in jail. My thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims of Rohit Sardana. 4/n — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) April 30, 2021

He ended his rant with “Also, next time a fascist dies, please try to not feel sad about it. It is the most human thing to do”.

Essentially, what Sharjeel Usmani is saying that absolutely anyone who does not conform to the Islamist agenda, is someone whose death should be celebrated. It further reveals the pervasive influence of Islamism in liberal circles.

Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of ‘intellectuals’. He is as mainstream as mainstream gets. Only days ago, liberals were cheering his speech at the Elgar Parishad 2021.

Then, too, Usmani had spread venom against the Hindu community and said that Hindu society was rotten. His comments were then justified and celebrated. Is it any surprise that now he has stooped to celebrating the death of a journalist?

If that weren’t enough, he had also called Kashmiri Pandits the ‘most pampered minority’ and this is after the community suffered a genocide. Liberals have justified, whitewashed and defended his hate-filled bigotry but now the chicken has finally come home to roost. And they cannot wash their hands off him.

They have nurtured him, nourished him and provided him with cover so that he could go on to unleash his unvarnished hatred. Blame for mainstreaming him will fall on liberals.