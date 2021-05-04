Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home Government and Policy Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath directs officials to start community kitchens to provide food for...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath directs officials to start community kitchens to provide food for the poor amid lockdown

Earlier last week, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced free rations for two months in May and June to Antyodya cardholders through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders officials to start community kitchens amid lockdown
Yogi Adityanath(Source: Indian Express)
2

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to start community kitchens to provide food to the poor and migrant labourers amid the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus. In a review meeting with the officials over the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath asked them to ensure that there is no scarcity of food for labourers, daily wage workers, street vendors, handcart pullers and others and that they are provided with proper meals during the course of lockdown.

Yogi Adityanath instructed the UP administration officials to operate community kitchens so that no one in the state starves during the lockdown period. A spokesperson for the UP government said that the CM told the officers in the COVID-19 review meeting that none of the labourers, handcart pullers, street vendors, daily wage workers and other needy people should face any difficulties in getting food to feed themselves and their families.

The chief minister asked the officials to work in conjunction with the Commissioner of Agricultural Production for the food requirements of people in the state. “It must be ensured that no person is distressed because of unavailability of food,” Yogi reportedly said.

Yogi Adityanath orders free ration to people for months, directs authorities to transport migrant labours back to their respective villages

Earlier last week, Yogi Adityanath government had announced free rations for two months in May and June to Antyodya cardholders through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The state government said that the free ration was in addition to free ration being made available to ration-cardholders by the Central government under the NFSA in May and June.

Last month, the Yogi Adityanath government had asked officials to safely transport stranded migrant workers to their respective destinations after they had returned from Delhi and Maharashtra following the lockdown imposed in the states on account of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Yogi Adityanath government steps up efforts to ensure oxygen, remdesivir and hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

The Yogi Adityanath government had also stepped up efforts to ensure there is no scarcity of oxygen, key medicines and hospital beds to fight the resurgent wave of the coronavirus outbreak. The UP government also directed the state-run and private hospitals in the state to provide Remdesivir injections to the critically ill COVID-19 patients free of cost.

Furthermore, to avert an emergency crisis, Yogi Adityanath said that every district of Uttar Pradesh will be provided with 1,800 spare Remdesivir vials, in case those in dire need can procure from the administration without having to wait. These vials will be sold to patients at a fixed cost.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also designated one oxygen refiller in each district so that oxygen could be supplied to those who are home isolated.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the state, the UP government has taken measures to stop black-marketing of essential drugs, including Remdesivir. To curb the illegal sale of essential drugs, the CM has ordered to slap NSA (National Security Act) against people who are involved in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bengal post poll violence: Stages in which journalists, politicians, fact checkers and historians will cover this up

Abhishek Banerjee -
The first step is creating an enabling environment. This is why they use the ‘fascist’ label for every BJP supporter, every BJP worker and every BJP leader. To dehumanize them all.
Opinions

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP

PM Modi calls Bengal Governor Dhankhar over post-poll violence, expresses anguish over breakdown of law and order

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his concerns over violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment

BJP worker forced to flee West Bengal after TMC thugs vandalised his resort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Ghosh was compelled to flee West Bengal after Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his Resort in Bolpur.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,712FansLike
537,046FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com