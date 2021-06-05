Saturday, June 5, 2021
Home News Reports Just after the verification badge of VP of India was restored, Twitter removes verification...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Just after the verification badge of VP of India was restored, Twitter removes verification of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, bureaucrat

Though the American social media company has restored the Vice President's account, it remains to be seen when the 'blue tick' for Sanjay Dixit and these RSS luminaries will be restored.

OpIndia Staff
Just after verification badge of VP of India was restored, Twitter removes verification badge of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, beaurocrat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
2

Twitter today suspended the ‘bluetick’ verification from Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter handle on Friday. Several social media users noted on Saturday morning that Twitter has un-verified Vice President’s account by withdrawing the blue verified badge from his personal account.

Twitter’s arbitrary decision to remove the ‘blue tick’ for the Vice President’s account sparked outrage among social media users. Following the outcry, the American social media company issued an explanation saying that the Vice President’s badge was removed from his account due to a long period of inactivity and restored the same.

Though this random decision to remove the blue verified symbol from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter handle sparked a lot of criticism, this is not the first time Twitter has acted on its whim.

Today itself, RSS cheif Mohan Bhagwat became the next target of Twitter’s wrath. His verified badge was revoked on Twitter a short while ago.

Friends of RSS took to Twitter to share the information. Drawing attention towards the arbitrary decision taken by the social media giant, Friends of RSS Tweeted: “Twitter removed the blue tick from the personal Twitter handle of RSS SarSanghchalak @DrMohanBhagwat ji today. @TwitterIndia”.

It is notable here that until a few hours ago, the RSS chief’s account displayed the ‘blue tick’.

Sanjay Dixit, a former bureaucrat, is the next to join the ranks of the microblogging site after his verification credential was also revoked today. The archive version of Sanjay Dixit’s Twitter account shows that his account was verified until December last year.

Archived version of Sanjay Dixit’s Twitter account

In March 2021, Twitter arbitrarily removed the verification badge from accounts of 3 RSS functionaries, then too without giving any explanation for their action. The luminaries who lost their ‘blue tick’ were RSS leader Suresh Soni, Arun Kumar, Krishan Gopal.

Before this, these accounts were verified. The archive of Arun Kumar’s Twitter account as of September 1, 2020, shows that his account was verified.

The archive of RSS leader Arun Kumar’s Twitter account

Likewise, the personal Twitter handles of the other 2 RSS functionaries, namely Suresh Soni and Krishan Gopal, which have now lost the ‘blue tick’, were verified when they joined the platform in the year 2019. Twitter user going by the handle @kaushkrahul, had shared the screengrab of all the RSS functionaries who joined Twitter on July 1, 2019, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagat. The names included all the three RSS leaders who have now lost their blue verified badge. If one looks at the screenshot carefully, one can see ‘blue tick’ in front of the names of these leaders.

Though the microblogging site rules specify that it can arbitrarily remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice, Netizens are left to wonder why only the verification badge of these right-wing activists have been revoked, despite there being many leftists who have also remained inactive on the microblogging site for a reasonable amount of time.

Though the American social media company has restored the Vice President’s account, it remains to be seen when the ‘blue tick’ for Sanjay Dixit and these RSS luminaries will be restored.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Just after the verification badge of VP of India was restored, Twitter removes verification of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, bureaucrat

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is receiving flak for its random decision to remove the verification badge of these right wing account holders
News Reports

‘Don’t use IMA to propagate any religion’: Read what the Delhi court said slamming IMA President John Rose Jayalal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court ordered Indian Medical Association (IMA) President John Rose Austin Jayalal to not use the organisation’s platform to propagate religion

Giant hypocrite: Activist confronts Twitter CEO over censorship, asks why he ‘hates Jews and Conservatives’. Watch

World OpIndia Staff -
"Bitcoin is all about decentralisation. You have no right to be here," she lambasted the Twitter CEO," she lambasted the Twitter CEO.

Nigeria suspends Twitter indefinitely after it had deleted President’s tweet warning secessionists against violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Nigeria govt on Friday announced that it has indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities in the country

The Seeker: Meet the Indian man who helped find evidence for the Covid-19 lab leak hypothesis

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
The Seeker, an Indian with a profile picture of Bengal tribal art, helped find evidence for Covid-19 lab-leak hypothesis.

Punjab govt cancels decision to profit from vaccine selling after Centre’s notice, to recall doses from Pvt hospitals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Just hours before, the Union Health Ministry had sought a response from the Punjab Government on allegations of 'vaccine profiteering'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
Political History of India

Rahul Gandhi unfollows Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Read how ties between the two families soured over years

OpIndia Staff -
Another significant personality unfollowed by Rahul Gandhi is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,499FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com