The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on June 2 (Wednesday) detained a drug peddler named Haris Khan because of his alleged ties to gangster and drug dealer Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan. Haris Khan’s alleged role in a narcotics case connected to the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput last year would also be investigated by NCB.

Parvez Khan aka Chinku Pathan is a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim and a cousin of the late mafia don Karim Lala. He was nabbed by the NCB in Navi Mumbai in January this year after the agency busted a narcotics trafficking network.

Haris Khan was apprehended on June 1 (Tuesday), according to a source, after an NCB team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted searches in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Bandra.

When the officials raided Haris Khan’s house, they not only seized drugs but also found some endangered species of snakes and weapons from the premises.

“As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput’s death will also be investigated,” the official said.

The drug peddler has been earlier booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and section 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Arms Act, 1959 for using a sword.

The NCB will now look into his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested by NCB

In the narcotics case connected to Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death, Siddharth Pithani, a friend and flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau Control from Hyderabad on May 28. Pithani has been questioned by the federal authorities several times following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the 14th of June, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly discovered hanging at his home. Many issues were raised after his death, including the alleged drug abuse and financial exploitation by his then-girlfriend Rhea and her family. Sushant’s father KK Singh’s FIR had blamed Rhea for financial exploitation and harassment of the late actor.

On Bihar Police’s plea and the Supreme Court’s directives, the matter was subsequently transferred to the CBI. The case, which was supposed to be a simple open-and-shut case for Mumbai Police, has morphed into a far larger conspiracy including drug trafficking, money laundering, and emotional exploitation in Bollywood.

Several top celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were interrogated during the investigation into the drug syndicate allegedly prevalent in the film industry.