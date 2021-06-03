Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home Crime Drug peddler linked to Dawood gang arrested by NCB, links with the death of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Drug peddler linked to Dawood gang arrested by NCB, links with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to be probed

The arrested peddler is named Haris Khan and he is linked with the drug mafia Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan. Parvez Khan, the nephew of late don Karim Lala, was arrested last year in a major NCB raid.

OpIndia Staff
NCB arrests another drug peddler linked with Dawood gang, links to SSR death to be probed
Drug Peddler arrested, NCB to probe his links with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Representational images, source: Republic TV)
88

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on June 2 (Wednesday) detained a drug peddler named Haris Khan because of his alleged ties to gangster and drug dealer Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan. Haris Khan’s alleged role in a narcotics case connected to the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput last year would also be investigated by NCB.

Parvez Khan aka Chinku Pathan is a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim and a cousin of the late mafia don Karim Lala. He was nabbed by the NCB in Navi Mumbai in January this year after the agency busted a narcotics trafficking network.

Haris Khan was apprehended on June 1 (Tuesday), according to a source, after an NCB team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted searches in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Bandra.

When the officials raided Haris Khan’s house, they not only seized drugs but also found some endangered species of snakes and weapons from the premises.

“As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput’s death will also be investigated,” the official said.

The drug peddler has been earlier booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and section 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Arms Act, 1959 for using a sword.

The NCB will now look into his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested by NCB

In the narcotics case connected to Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death, Siddharth Pithani, a friend and flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau Control from Hyderabad on May 28. Pithani has been questioned by the federal authorities several times following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the 14th of June, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly discovered hanging at his home. Many issues were raised after his death, including the alleged drug abuse and financial exploitation by his then-girlfriend Rhea and her family. Sushant’s father KK Singh’s FIR had blamed Rhea for financial exploitation and harassment of the late actor.

On Bihar Police’s plea and the Supreme Court’s directives, the matter was subsequently transferred to the CBI. The case, which was supposed to be a simple open-and-shut case for Mumbai Police, has morphed into a far larger conspiracy including drug trafficking, money laundering, and emotional exploitation in Bollywood.

Several top celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were interrogated during the investigation into the drug syndicate allegedly prevalent in the film industry.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBollywood drugs, Mumbai drugs, Sushant Singh Rajput is alive
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Telangana: Elderly woman forcibly hugs her daughter in law to spread COVID to her family

OpIndia Staff -
The older woman who was quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 could not bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law.
Media

Isn’t Nagaland part of India? Netizens question Rahul Kanwal after an on-air faux pas

OpIndia Staff -
Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue. He said he meant to say Delhi but said India by mistake.

Third Battle of Panipat: Jihad of the temple destroying hoards, the valiant Marathas and the far-reaching effects of the loss

Culture and History Aneesh Gokhale -
By the 1750s, Marathas had grown strong so as to be able to annex Malwa, Gujarat, Odisha, Berar as also some parts of the Ganga Jamuna Doab and Bundelkhand.

Washington Post quietly edits 2020 report that had branded Covid-19 origin from a Wuhan lab as ‘debunked conspiracy theory’

World OpIndia Staff -
As scientists and health experts worldwide discuss the possible lab origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Washington Post has silently edited out one of its reports that had mocked US Senator Tom Cotton's assertion about a possible lab-leak in Wuhan.

Maharashtra: 8-year-old boy made to clean toilets of a Covid isolation centre, was given Rs 50 for the ‘job’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The officer threatened the boy to hit him with sticks if he refused to clean the toilet and gave him Rs. 50 for the work.

J and K: BJP leader Rakesh Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, LeT’s front organisations claim responsibility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
J and K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina in a video message asserted, "The martyrdom of Rakesh Pandita will not go vain."

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Netizens criticise Hospital administration after Barkha Dutt engages in vulture journalism from ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,010FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com