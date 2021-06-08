On Tuesday (June 8), the websites of several international news organisations went offline for over 30 minutes. The media portals that were affected included The Guardian, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), and New York Times (NYT).

On browsing the website of the Guardian, it read, “Error 503 service unavailable. Guru Mediation: Details: cache-maa10237-MAA 1623147217 1618632269. Varnish cache server.”

Screengrab of the Guardian website

The website of the BBC also showed similar results.

Screengrab of the BBC website

The website of the New York Times also read, “Fastly error: unknow domain: www.nytimes.com. Details: cache-maa 10225-MAA”

Screengrab of the New York Times website

Websites crashed due to infrastructural problem

According to the Independent, several of the world’s biggest websites including Amazon, Uk government and Reddit had crashed. In a tweet, it said, “Large swathes of the internet broke after an apparent problem with the infrastructure underpinning many of the world’s biggest websites #Fastly.”

Large swathes of the internet broke after an apparent problem with the infrastructure underpinning many of the world’s biggest websites #Fastly — The Independent (@Independent) June 8, 2021

The Independent informed that its own website was affected during the crash. “The current internet issues appear to be the result of a problem with #Fastly a cloud computing company that provides key services to many websites,” it said.

The current internet issues appear to be the result of a problem with #Fastly a cloud computing company that provides key services to many websites, writes @_andrew_griffin pic.twitter.com/NYnLuClmep — The Independent (@Independent) June 8, 2021

By the time of publishing, the websites of the Guardian, BBC and New York Times were restored in some parts of the world.