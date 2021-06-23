Kerala CPM expels Christian member who questioned conversion of his wife and son to Islam

The CPM has expelled PT Gilbert, a CPM activist from Malappuram in Kerala after he lodged a complaint against forced conversion of his wife and son to Islam. A report by Janmabhumi states that Gilbert is a member of CPM Nirolpal Branch Committee. He had alleged that Nazeera, a Panchayat member, and her husband Younus, an employee of Calicut University were the masterminds behind the alleged forced religious conversion.

Gilbert said that the group also includes Kottiyadin Ismail, who runs a bakery shop nearby, Latif alias Kunjon, Shahul Hameed, Bushra and Kulsu, the neighbours. As he was leaving for work, the neighbourhood Muslim women came to his house. His wife used to work at Ismail’s bakery. He said his wife also repeatedly asked him about the Islamist terrorist organisation ISIS. He said Bushra had told his wife about the terror organisation.

As per reports, he found his wife and son at Tarbiat, a religious centre in Kozhikode. He alleged that the place did not feel like it was Kerala. He said he found men walking in pain due to circumcision and he did not even get a chance to speak to his wife and son.

Gilbert said that he asked his party for help to save his wife and son from forced religious conversion. However, soon after this, Malappuram district committee issued a press release informing that he has been expelled from the party and his primary membership revoked for anti-party activities.