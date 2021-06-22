Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' granted bail after lawyer argues relationship with 14 year...
News Reports
Updated:

Man with ‘Peter Pan Syndrome’ granted bail after lawyer argues relationship with 14 year old was ‘consensual’: All you need to know about the syndrome

The Peter Pan syndrome is widely recognised as a pop-psychology term and is not recognised as a disorder by the World Health Organisation.

OpIndia Staff
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' granted bail after lawyer argues relationship with 14 year old was 'consensual'
Representative image (Source: DNA)
5

A man with the Peter Pan Syndrome was granted bail by a Mumbai Court on Monday in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14 year old girl. Advocate Sunil Pandey, representing the accused, said that he was suffering from the syndrome and that the relationship between the two was ‘consensual’.

“The victim’s family knew about their relationship. But, her family didn’t like their relationship due to the boy’s illness and poor background and also had a grudge against his family members,” the advocate told the court.

The court also observed that the victim’s statement “prima facie shows she herself left her parents’ house and joined the company (of) the accused”. The Mumbai Court also concluded that the girl had sufficient knowledge and capacity to know what she was doing, despite being a minor.

What is Peter Pan Syndrome?

“Peter Pan Syndrome in layman’s language can be called an overgrown child. But it is far more complicated as people suffering from Peter Pan Syndrome can be insensitive towards others’ needs, doesn’t want to work or make concrete long-term plans and want to live for the moment,” Gurgaon-based clinical psychologist Maanwi Sharma told India Today.

She said, “This syndrome can be confused with narcissistic or antisocial behaviour as they can’t express empathy and are impulsive in behaviour, can be addicted to alcohol. They can be aggressive and can act in an inappropriate way. But they can be dealt well in a playful way to conduct their daily routine.”

The syndrome takes its name from Peter Pan, a fictional character depicted as a mischievous young boy who goes on adventures.

Is the syndrome a real disorder?

The Peter Pan syndrome is widely recognised as a pop-psychology term and is not recognised as a disorder by the World Health Organisation. In the current case, there in no material record to suggest that the accused was suffering from a mental illness.

Some psychologists have furthered the usage of the term but it is still considered a pop-psychology subject. Signs of the syndrome include neglecting responsibilities, both in professional life and personal matters, emotionally vulnerability and an inability to hold on to jobs among others.

Such people often tend to have emotional outbursts, lack of interest in personal; growth, a pattern of unreliability and often narcissism and substance abuse.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai Court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Congress Toolkit team now comes up with a ‘white paper’ on COVID management, here is how it is flawed

Jinit Jain -
Congress has released a white paper cautioning on the third wave of COVID-19, which appears as an extension of the toolkit that was exposed last month
Opinions

86 lakh vaccinations: Why BJP had the most perfect day yesterday

Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi has done the BJP a favour, as usual when it comes to criticising the recordbreaking number of COVID vaccination.

More controversial TISS papers surface: ‘India controlled Kashmir’, ‘Military Occupation’, romance with a research subject and embracing Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'pro-Azaadi' paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS.

They tortured me physically, mentally, abused my religion and my God: Read how women in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal are being victimised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ground report by Organiser reveals the horrifying stories of sexual assault on women in the post-poll violence in West Bengal

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Hemant Gupta informed that Justice Aniruddha Bose has some reservations about the case.

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,232FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com