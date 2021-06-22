Long accused of advancing fake news and only a day after securing anticipatory bail over her tweet on the Ghaziabad fake hate crime incident relating to the assault of an elderly Muslim man, ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub interacted with the students of Harvard University over challenges facing journalism and ‘speaking truth to power’ in the new world order.

“Spoke to students of Harvard political review on the challenges before journalism and ‘speaking truth to power’ in the new world order. Nothing gives me more joy than speaking to these young minds whose commitment and enthusiasm gives me hope for the future,” Rana Ayyub tweeted while sharing a screenshot of her zoom meeting with students of Harvard University.

Source: Twitter

Shortly after Ms Ayyub took to Twitter to inform about her interaction with Harvard students, the official Twitter account of the University expressed its gratitude to her.

Harvard enjoys intimate relationship with China

While Ms Ayyub, who is known for peddling fake news every now and then, could not hide her enthusiasm about her interaction with Harvard students, it is worth noting that Harvard University enjoys a close relationship with the Communist Party of China, the party which governs China and harbours deeply hostile sentiments towards India. It views India as a natural contender to its regional hegemony and is working diligently to undercut its influence.

Reportedly, China has doled out billions of dollars for Harvard University in the last few years, turning it into the world’s leading higher education hub for the Chinese Communist order.

One of the interesting details about China’s involvement with Harvard University comes from the fact that Xi Mingze, the daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, studied at the university for four years till 2014. Xi Mingze referred to as ‘Princess of China’ was enrolled at Harvard University in 2010 under a pseudonym and finished her graduation amidst high-level Chinese security inside the United States.

China has funded more than a billion dollar to US universities

Reportedly, the Communist Party of China under the leadership of Ji Xinping has pumped a lot of money money into Harvard ever since his daughter joined the university as a student. Another Ivy-league University Yale also began to receiving grants and gifts from China. Many top Chinese leaders enrolled their children into Yale University.

It is estimated that the total tally of gifts and contracts from China to US universities since the start of 2013 is estimated to be around $1 billion.

Nearly 115 colleges received monetary gifts, contracts or both from sources in mainland China from 2013 to 2019, according to US government data. Harvard University alone received a whopping amount of $93.7 million, the majority as gifts. The University of Southern California and the University of Pennsylvania were second and third in the list of receiving millions of Chinese donations. Another university Middle Tennessee State University also received $1.1 million in contracts, almost all of it for a Chinese music and culture centre that opened in 2016.

Global order manipulator George Soros funds Harvard University

Besides China, Harvard University is also bankrolled by controversial philanthropist George Soros. Harvard University is among the top five universities that have received donations from the foundation headed by George Soros. It has reportedly received $20.4 million in donations from Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

The Open Society Foundation (OSF) is well known for funding highly biased political NGOs worldwide. For instance, the list of grantees of the OSF includes a number of Israeli NGOs that also includes some beneficiaries that deny the legitimacy of Israel.OSF has also funded Palestinian NGOs Al-Haq and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, both of which have ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, Canada, and Israel.

George Soros is an elitist who pushes his propaganda by investing his money where he thinks he can meddle with the internal affairs of a country by creating a situation of turmoil and instability and head towards his ultimate goal of establishing a ‘new world order’ sans nationalism.

The OSF has been banned in Russia on the grounds of ‘threat to national security’. Soros birth country, Hungary, also passed legislation titled as ‘Stop Soros’ to put a halt on Soros notorious objective of filling the country with illegal migrants.

Soros has also cast its evil eyes on India, expressing his desire to interfere in the country’s politics and accusing PM Modi ‘creating a Hindu nationalist state’. Soros said he will commit $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’, whom he referred to as ‘authoritarian governments’.

Soros debut as a businessman in India took a swing in the year 2013 via Aspada Investment Company which is primarily an Indian investment initiative that aims to build an investment platform for businesses aimed at providing better livelihood to the people. Aspada is directly funded by Soros’s Economic Development Fund. Aspada has a Pan-India presence and has invested in a plethora of sectors including food(Scheduler Logistics,), agriculture (Waycool Food Products) and education (Shiksha Financial Services).

Rana Ayyub gets anticipatory bail in connection with Ghaziabad fake hate crime case

Yesterday, ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub was granted 4 weeks of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over spreading fake news in connection with the assault of a Muslim man in Ghaziabad. The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against her and others, including Twitter, for provoking enmity between groups and other charges.

“In the event of arrest during the period of four weeks, the applicant be released on executing a PR Bond of 25,000 with one or more sureties,” the Bombay High Court ordered. Senior advocate Mihir Desai, who represented Rana Ayyub over the matter, said that she had recently undergone a spinal surgery and therefore, required 3-4 weeks to approach the appropriate court in Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia reported on June 16 that the UP police had registered an FIR against Alt News cofounder Muhammed Zubair, The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for trying to stoke communal tension by making false claims that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

While Zubair, Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi have been booked for spreading misleading and fake news, Twitter was booked for the lack of action against these seven and allowing usage of its platform to spread fake news.