On June 30, the Portland police arrested an Antifa rioter and her aide for the 5th time for obstructing the law enforcement officers on their duty, reported The Post Millenial.

As per reports, the police received four 911 (Emergency) calls asking for assistance at an apartment in Northeast Portland. However, they did not find anyone requiring the assistance of any kind. When they arrived for the second time, the cops were gheraoed by a frenzied anti-police mob, who threatened and assaulted them.

Two of the people leading the mob were Simona Andrea Arteaga (40) and Olivia Morgan Massey (20). It must be mentioned that Arteaga was arrested four times last year during the Black Lives Matter protests and Antifa riots.

During the confrontation with the police, Arteaga described a black police officer as a ‘race traitor’ who ‘betrayed all persons of colour.’ She harassed the cop and prevented him from discharging his duties. Meanwhile, a police vehicle was blocked by the mob while a protestor began to kick it with his foot. When a police officer tried to arrest the suspect, a female cop tried to help in the arrest.

At that point, the 20-year-old Olivia Morgan Massey pushed the female officer and assaulted her. When Massey was handcuffed, Arteaga began pushing the police official. The Antifa rioter also tried to scratch and resist arrest, thereby injuring the female officer.

Portland Antifa protesters Simona Andrea Arteaga & Olivia Morgan Massey were arrested last week & are accused of trying to stop police responding to emergency calls at an apartment complex. Arteaga’s live stream shows them making racist comments & threatening a black officer. pic.twitter.com/tgiUEvAL4l — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 8, 2021

In a video that has now surfaced online, that anti-police mob was seen abusing a black officer continuously with the F-word. “Our Indigenous bloc said get the f— out on stolen land! You’re serving the white man who enslaved our f—ing people!” one woman yelled in the background. Arteaga was heard provoking the mob by claiming, “We’re not civilized like you great white folk, right?” The police had then arrested Arteaga for assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct. However, she was soon released without bail.

Reportedly, she pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and interference charges. The other charges were also dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Similarly, Massey was arrested for felony assault, interference resisting arrest, harassment, and second-degree disorderly contact. The prosecutors later dropped felony assault and disorderly conduct charges. She has pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

Criminal antecedents of Simona Andrea Arteaga

The Post Millenial reported that both Massey and Arteaga have a criminal past. The duo was arrested last year during the Antifa riots but the charges were subsequently dropped by Multnomah County District Attorney. The first arrest took place on August 10 last year when Antifa rioters attacked the Portland Police North Precinct. The cases against them were not pursued by the prosecutors.

Later on August 25, Arteaga was arrested during the vandalism and arson of Portland City Hall. And yet again charges were not pursued by the prosecutors. On September 6, she was arrested during an Antifa riot event to celebrate 100 days of rioting.

During the riot, the frenzied mob hurled firebombs, explosives at the police. One of the individuals also required hospitalisation. Again on September 12, Arteaga was arrested when Antifa gheraoed the Penumbra Kelly building and stopped the traffic. Byt, yet again, she was released within hours. Arteaga identifies herself as an advocate of ‘equity and ‘racial inclusivity.’ Until the spring of this year, she had been studying ‘critical race theory’ at the Portland State University.

Antifa arsonist gets four years in prison

An Antifa rioter, who threw a Molotov cocktail inside a Minneapolis police station in an attempt to burn it down, was convicted to four years in prison in early May this year. Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, aged 23, was also ordered to pay $12 million in restitution for the damage caused to the Minneapolis police station during rioting which occurred on May 28, 2020. The riot was one of the many riots and protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. According to court documents, Robinson went to the police station in question where a crowd of hundreds had gathered.

At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down.” Soon after, a fence that was designed to keep trespassers out was torn down. Robinson, along with other co-conspirators, breached the fence and entered the building. Robinson, assisted by an unidentified co-conspirator, lit an object held by the other person who threw it toward the police station building with an intent to arson. All of this was caught on video, with Robinson fleeing to Colorado in order to avoid arrest. However, in December, Robinson pled guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit arson.