A CCTV footage of the road accident that claimed the life of district and session Judge Uttam Anand has emerged that raised several questions about the incident. As per the reports, at around 5 AM on July 28, Judge Anand was hit by a three-wheeler when he was jogging. The passers-by rushed him to Medical College, Dhanbad, where he was declared brought dead. At that time, no one was aware that he was a judge.

Look how additional district & sessions Judge, Dhanbad Uttam Anand was murdered.



An auto intentionally went to the side of road and hit him.



Twitter pe kaam ki baat ka dhong karne wale @HemantSorenJMM ke state mei law and order ka haal ye hai. pic.twitter.com/1g95MKX8dT — Ankur (@iAnkurSingh) July 28, 2021

The video hints it was an intentional hit

The CCTV footage shows a three-wheeler suddenly turning to the extreme left of the road and hitting the Judge. It did not stop even for a second and fled the scene. After the video emerged, the Police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Police said in a statement that the SIT would analyze the footage of other CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and to see if there was a pattern.

Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad, said the SIT led by city SP would look into all possibilities. He said, “I have constituted an SIT led by the city SP who will look into all possible reasons. The CCTV footage and all related aspects would be analyzed and identify the vehicle.”

The auto involved in accident was stolen a night before

Hindi daily Jagran reported that the auto that was seen hitting Judge Anand belonged to one Sugni Devi. It was reported stolen a night before the accident. Kriti Sinha, wife of Judge Anand, filed an FIR at Dhanbad Police Station against unknown people.

The judge was identified hours after the death

When the Judge was rushed to the hospital, no one was aware of his identity. The family of the Judge got worried when he did not return home by 7 AM and informed the Police. The judge’s driver had accompanied the Police to the hospital after they were informed about the accident and identified the body.

Judge had rejected bail in a high-profile murder case

Hindustan Times reported that Judge Anand had recently rejected a bail plea filed by an alleged contract killer Ravi Thakur and Anand Verma from Uttar Pradesh, who are linked to gangsters Abhinav Singh and Aman Singh. Ravi Thakur is currently lodged in Dhanbad jail for his alleged involvement in a high-profile murder case of Ranjay Singh. Officials said as the investigation is at an early stage, it would be too early to link it to any case that Judge Anand had or was involved in.