Shocked at the extent of atrocities being meted out at the Hindus and Mahadalits by the Islamists in the border areas of Bihar, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan, appraising him about growing Islamic Jihadi attacks on Hindus especially, Mahadalits in the state and urging demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. VHP’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal took to Twitter to share details of their memorandum.

In the memorandum, the Hindu organisation drew the Governor’s attention towards the rampant atrocities against Hindus and Dalits in the Seemanchal region in Bihar. The VHP said that the incidents of forced conversion, temple discretion, cow slaughter and smuggling, rape of Hindu girls, kidnapping of brides and assault on Dalits have become common in Bihar.

In its statement, the Hindu outfit also alleged that the Bihar police have been extremely submissive to the jihadi elements and as such, their apathy shown in these cases emboldens the Muslims to plan continuous attacks on these oppressed Dalits. Highlighting the dominance and influence of Muslims in these regions, the statement read that in most cases the police does not register FIRs and even if it does, no action is taken against the Islamists.

The copy of the memorandum submitted by VHP to the Bihar Governor

Citing incidents of murders and gang-rapes of innocent Hindu Dalit girls and also the recent bomb blast in Darbhanga, the blast in a Madarsa in Banka district and the bomb blast in Araria, Hindu organisation rued that the way the local police and the administration are showing helplessness in the face of the growing Jihadi activities in the area is a very serious matter.

It further added that regions like Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Motihari’s Dhaka block, Bettiah, Bagaha and especially the border areas connected with India, Nepal and Bangladesh have become safe havens for Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas who are conspiring with members of Popular Front of India (PFI) to carry out the atrocities against Dalits in the regions.

The Hindu outfit raised concerns that the Muslims in Bihar are being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police and said that the police and administration apathy have forced the helpless Hindus to migrate from Bihar.

The high-level VHP delegation demanded an investigation by the terror probe agency NIA in the increasing incidents of bomb blasts in Bihar. It also demanded the setting up a state-level commission to investigate atrocities on the Scheduled Castes and enacting a stringent Gujarat-like law against love jihad and forced religious conversion cases.

Earlier in the day, VHP’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal took to Twitter to share a press note saying that a high-level VHP delegation is going to meet the Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, Tuesday in Raj Bhawan at Patna and submit the memorandum.

A high level VHP delegation is going to meet the Governor of Bihar hon. Shri Phagu Chauhan at 4pm today in Raj Bhawan at Patna to appraise him about growing Islamic Jihadi attacks on Hindus especially, Mahadalits and persistent Bomb blasts in the state. pic.twitter.com/JxR9J6eVGV — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) July 6, 2021

Like any part of the country, Bihar has also been deeply affected by the systematic and coordinated attacks by Islamist extremists, who in their hate against Hindus, have waged a war in India.

Darbhanga bomb blast and its LeT link

In one such recent incident in the state, a blast had taken place on June 17 at Bihar’s Darbhanga railway station. A parcel on platform number one of Darbhanga railway station, which arrived in Darbhanga aboard Secunderabad-Darbhanga express, had reported exploded. Though no one was injured in the incident, the case was handed over to the NIA for investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case and arrested two LeT terrorists- Mohammad Nasir Khan and Imran Malik, on June 30. Then on July 2, the NIA again arrested two terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, identified as Mohammed Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil alias Kafeel, for their alleged involvement in the Darbhanga railway station blast case.

NIA PP Chaya Mishra said, “A case has been lodged with NIA based on the documentary evidence against the accused. We will take the help of ED as it is also a case of money laundering. LeT Iqbal Kana from Pakistan is allegedly providing funds against the country. We also came to know that the accused had visited Pakistan for bomb-making training,” she added.

The NIA, investigating the case, had established a money trail as these accused received Rs 4.6 lakh from the Pakistani handlers to carry out an attack in India.

Islamist mob attack Dalit colony and set it on fire in Purnia, Bihar

In May 2021, OpIndia reported how a Mahadalit colony in Majhuwa village under Baisi police station of Purnia district in Bihar was engulfed with raging conflagration on the night of May 19 (Wednesday) as Islamists in the region launched a brutal attack against the Dalit settlement. At least 13 Mahadalit houses were reduced to ashes, after a Muslim mob of 150 to 200 from three to four nearby villages, armed with weapons, surrounded the colony and set it on fire.

The mob brutally attacked the Dalits who tried to stop them from carrying out the destruction. Showing the least empathy towards the aged, children or the women, the Islamist mob dragged them out of their houses and brutally assaulted them with sharp weapons.

After the news of the incident spread, Vishwa Hindu Parishad members reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Disquieted by the atrocities meted out at the Dalits by the frenzied Islamists, the Hindu outfit issued a strong statement condemning the incident and demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.

In its statement, the Hindu outfit alleged inaction by the local administration and police. Drawing attention to how such incidents of atrocities towards Dalits in the hands of Muslims are becoming more and more common, VHP’s Union General Secretary Milind Parande wrote that Muslims are carrying out such atrocities with the tactile support of local administration.

VHP’s Prachar Pramukh of Purnia district, Vivek Lath, had told OpInda how the frenzied Muslim mob surrounded the colony from all sides and set the houses belonging to Dalits on fire. Besides, a Hindu temple, where these Dalits use to pray, was also set ablaze.

Similarly, last year, the members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti had alleged that Mahadalits were tortured in ward number 13 of Pipra Dewas Panchayat in Begusarai, Bihar. Speaking to OpIndia about their ordeal, a victim said that some local Muslim youths had hurled abuses and casteist slurs at them. They alleged that Hindu deities were also subjected to abuse by the anti-social elements of the Muslim community. The victim also added that when the accused were asked to not indulge in such behaviour, they surrounded their locality with weapons such as swords, batons, iron rods and spears and smashed a widow Munni Devi’s house with brickbats and bottles of liquor.