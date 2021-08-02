Dear Feminism In India, please stop, the ‘people with vulva’ are embarrassed

Propaganda website ‘Feminism in India’ is an embarrassment. When the propaganda website is not busy pushing religious bigotry in name of feminism, it is busy mocking the very cause it claims to be fighting for.

On Sunday, they decided to let ‘people with vulva’ know that they should celebrate masturbation. The website collaborated with a women’s sexual wellness website to speak about masturbation and infantalise women… ‘people with vulva’ to tell them it is okay to masturbate.

Now, first things first: Yes, stigma exists. But for the love of self (see what I did here? smirks) stop referring us as ‘persons with vulva’.

The shame and #stigma associated with #masturbation, especially for people with vulvas is frankly astounding. Often they are shamed when they talk about and (rightfully) demand their #pleasure.



(2/n) pic.twitter.com/XjRZPpCEpn — Feminism in India (@FeminismInIndia) August 1, 2021

Next you will call us what? People with ginormous mammary glands? For someone who advocates stopping of sexualisation of women, you just reduced us to our sexual organs.

Secondly, it is bizarre to bring in patriarchy when it comes to self-pleasure, which is supposed to be as normal as pooping.

In a patriarchal society, women taking control of their own pleasure and bodies is viewed as something inherently negative. But #masturbation is healthy, and completely okay too. And it is high time we are stopped being told that it is something to be ashamed of.



(3/n) pic.twitter.com/Ijg2lGKAMO — Feminism in India (@FeminismInIndia) August 1, 2021

While sex and topics surrounding it are still considered taboo in parts of India and some section of society, to consider masturbating as a tool to ‘smash patriarchy’ (Brahminical is silent because let us agree all patriarchy across the world is Brahminical only) is a little bit absurd.

There should be no shame if one wants to masturbate, just as one should not be ashamed of pooping or farting. But just as one should not in indulging in open defecation, there is no need to advertise masturbating either, unless you really want to.

See, the thing is, one’s sexual life is a private affair and not really your business. I am quite sure men, too, don’t keep discussing their jerking off habits every time they meet. What women (and men) do in private is truly none of our business. There is no ‘pride’ in masturbating as there should be no shame in it. It is not that men are instructed to masturbate every day and women are explicitly told not to. Stop this pervert obsession.

While normalising talks regarding the same is a great idea, making all conversations only about one’s wanking off is as jarring as referring to Islam as pro-feminist religion that appreciates female sexuality.

Feminism in India and Islam

Not kidding, they truly believe in this.

So, there is still time. Do not reduce feminism to just sex and sexualising women in name of ’empowerment’. There is more to us than just being ‘persons of vulva’.