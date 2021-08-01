While most of the states in the country are ramping up the Covid vaccination drives to tackle the pandemic, Gujarat has pulled off a remarkable feat by bagging the top position in per capita vaccination. According to government data, Gujarat has successfully managed to vaccinate 5.17 lakh people per 10 lakh eligible population, thus becoming the top performer in terms of people vaccinated per million population.

Administering over 3.53 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, as of July 30 (Friday) Gujarat has now administered a total of 3,29,89,766 doses. According to a state government’s press release, by administering over 2.51 crore first doses as of July 30, 2021, Gujarat has successfully covered a little over half of its 4.93 crores vaccine-eligible population with the first dose.

Moreover, by administering 78,49,472 second doses of the Covid vaccine almost 16% of the state eligible population are fully vaccinated with both the doses so far.

Screengrab from MyGov.in

Gujarat has total 4,93,20,000 eligible population (above 18 years of age) for vaccination. Based on the data, 50.97 per cent received the first dose, while 15.92 per cent received both doses as of July 30, 2021.

Notably, from July 23 to July 30, Gujarat had administered a total of 19.56 lakh doses, with a daily average of 2.79 lakh doses.

Those receiving the first dose include 19.66 lakh health and frontline workers, 1.71 crores of those who are above 45 years of age and 1.08 crore belonging to the 18-44 age group.

Screengrab from MyGov.in

According to data released by the state government, Gujarat reported 37 new cases on July 30 (Friday). The positivity rate stands at 0.03 per cent. The State has 260 active cases and 10,076 deaths as of July 30. Total 8,24,850 cases were reported in the State so far with 8,14,514 people discharged.