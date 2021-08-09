Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is again in news after her husband’s arrest in a pornography case. Days after the Bombay High Court rejected husband Raj Kundra’s application challenging the magistrate court’s remand order and seeking immediate release, Lucknow police have registered two FIRs against the actress and her mother in an alleged fraud case.

The FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow.

The police officials have said that the actress and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been accused of cheating in the name of running a wellness centre. According to reports, the duo runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre, where Shilpa Shetty is the chairman while her mother is the director.

The first complaint against the duo was filed at Vibhuti Khand police station by one Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights. The next was filed by one Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station. Both have accused the duo of cheating and fraud.

It is being alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother had taken crores of rupees from these two persons in the pretext of opening a branch of their wellness centre, which never happened.

Based on the complaint, the Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer, in this case, will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter.

Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty arrested in pornography case

For the uninitiated, on August 7, Bombay High Court had rejected Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe’s applications challenging the magistrate court’s remand order and seeking immediate release.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is already in jail for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on some mobile applications. He was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai police.

Raj Kundra and his associate have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of IPC besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.