Sunday, September 19, 2021
Anil Deshmukh prima facie received Rs 4.7 crores from Sachin Waze and aide, says Court

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Sunday said that money trails prima facie indicated that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received Rs. 4.7 crores from Sachin Waze and his aide Kundan Shinde. The court made the comment while taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed against Waze and others in a case of money laundering.

The court observed, “On careful perusal of the statements and charge showing trail of money prima-facie indicate that Rs. 4.7 crore received by Anil Deshmukh from Sachin Waze and Kundan Shinde.” The cash was then transferred by Anil Deshmukh to Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain through ‘Havala’ transactions on the instructions of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the order mentions.

The Court also said that the money was “deposited in the account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, owned by Deshmukh.” The court also added that there is sufficient prima facie grounds to proceed against the accused under the PMLA.

Hrishikesh Deshmukh is the son of Anil Deshmukh. The matter was adjourned till the 27th of September after summons were issued to the accused over the matter.

There have been significant developments regarding the matter in recent days. It has been reported that Sachin Waze has told the Enforcement Directorate that Anil Deshmukh wanted Arnab Goswami to be arrested in the TRP scam case.

Sachin Vaze has submitted before the ED that he paid Rs. 2 crores to get reinstated into the force by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He also revealed that Anil Deshmukh used to personally call him to his office or home to brief him on various cases. These included the TRP rigging case, the case related to Arnab Goswami, Dilip Chhabria’s case, and the social media fake follower case.

