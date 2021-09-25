In front of PM Modi, Biden certifies that American liberal media is worthless lapdogs: Here is how

How does one treat lapdogs? As it turns out, not with a whole lot of respect. The American elite went all out for Joe Biden. They were out there cleaning his messes even before he could make them. In February 2020 itself, they got together and ruled that any discussion of the lab leak theory had to be suppressed. Because the media, the so-called experts, and of course the Big Tech censors all agreed. The pandemic had to be Trump’s fault.

Over the next several months, their fellow Americans died by the hundreds of thousands. Millions of people lost their livelihoods. Across the world, there was untold misery. The human and economic cost was on a scale not seen since the 1940s. But the American elite held on to the party line. Do not blame China. In New York, the liberal governor, a key ally of Biden, sent fifteen thousand elderly Americans to Covid deaths in nursing homes. The American elite had their mouths tightly shut. When they spoke, it was to praise the liberalism of Governor Andrew Cuomo and to label themselves “Cuomosexuals.”

Then, a month before the election, a laptop emerged, with emails leading to the allegation that Biden’s son Hunter had been selling access to his dad for years. Possible clients would include shady regimes and dodgy businesses around the world, from Libya to Ukraine. But the media maintained a stony silence over the scandal. It was “Russian disinformation,” they ruled. When the New York Post dared to report on the story, Big Tech locked their social media accounts.

What did the American media get in return for such loyalty? Yesterday, President Biden humiliated the American media in front of PM Modi.

Tweet by RNC Research

Before we dissect this further, let us relish what just happened. For over two years now, the American liberal media have made it their mission to abuse PM Modi. They have called him authoritarian, fascist, human rights abuser, compared him to Nazis and the like. And here is their Supreme Leader himself — President Joseph R Biden Jr., the biggest liberal in the world, humiliating the American media in front of PM Modi.

That was pretty sweet, I must say.

By the way, what happens now to the many Gunga Din experts in India who work for the American media establishment? Will the American media keep throwing crumbs at them? Let us take a moment to relish the anxiety of the paid trolls among Indian liberal classes who are fearing for their livelihoods right now. Does this mean no more consultancy fees from think tanks or foreign fellowships to produce rants on freedom, democracy and feminism?

These Gunga Dins got so high on their own supply that they thought Biden would stick it to Modi. Instead, Biden made it a point to put the media in their place in front of PM Modi. This is what happens when the tail tries to wag the dog.

And it wasn’t just in front of PM Modi.

Article by Independent

Three days ago, President Biden did much the same when he sat down Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Britain. In fact, it was somewhat worse. Biden didn’t even address the American media. His team kicked them out of the room, without the President even acknowledging their presence.

This is what happens to lapdogs. Because people with real power know how to put lapdogs in their place. What’s the lapdog going to do anyway? Apparently, some reporter at the Washington Post protested weakly, managing to tweet “not good, folks.” Awww…

You see, a lapdog cannot survive in the wild. Because they gave up their hunting skills, and possibly even their barking abilities, a long time ago. Like any pet, a lapdog is able to wag its tail and follow its owner. The problem however is that the lapdog is not a pet. Because the owner does not see the lapdog that way. The loyalty is purely one sided. It is good to see the American media finding out the hard way.