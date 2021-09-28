Islamists in the Middle East have initiated a targeted propaganda campaign over the violence that occurred in the Darrang district of Assam during an eviction drive. It is being alleged that the Indian Government is targeting Muslims in the country without paying sufficient attention to the facts of the matter.

Consequently, some are demanding the boycott of Hindus and others are urging Islamic countries to target India over the matter. Former ICESCO Director General, A. Altwaijri, accused Narendra Modi’s “Hindu Government” of abusing and persecuting Muslims “within the framework of a systematic policy, and in light of international silence and Islamic inaction.”

Another person with over twenty thousand followers on the platform said that Islamic countries should not sign agreements with India until the ‘killing of Muslims’ is stopped.

Abdul Rahman Al-Nassar used the violence at Darrang to spread similar propaganda against India. He said, “There are more than 3million Hindus in the Gulf, they bring tens of billions of dollars to India, and we treat them with respect, so why are our brothers in India being killed just because they are Muslims?”

Al-Mutairi, who has over 65,000 followers on Twitter, also said that Islamic countries should come together to take action against India. He said, “The frequent news about what is happening to Muslims in India requires action from all countries in the Islamic world and everyone who claims to support human rights.”

Calls for boycott of Indian products are being made by others as well.

Islamists in the Middle East engaging in spreading propaganda against India are conveniently ignoring the truth of the matter regarding the violence that occurred in Darrang. The lives that were lost occurred after a huge mob attacked the Police over the eviction drive.

The eviction drive was taking place after an agreement was reached with local Muslims. However, later, the Police was attacked by the mob, forcing them to retaliate in self-defense. Furthermore, a judicial inquiry has been initiated into the matter.