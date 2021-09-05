Kavita Krishnan seen comparing Hindutva with Taliban and Ku Klux Klan

On Friday (September 3), Communist leader and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan came under fierce criticism after she was found drawing a false equivalence between the Taliban, Ku Klax Klan, and the Hindutva.

During the ‘Janta Ka Mukadama‘ show on India News, host Pradeep Bhandari emphasised how Hinduphobia is the grim reality of the day and efforts are being made to defame the Hindu religion. In this regard, he had shared an ‘exclusive’ video clip wherein Kavita Krishnan unveiled her motive behind mainstreaming Hinduphobia by peddling false narratives around Hindu supremacy.

“The Hindus in India are fighting against Hindutva, just like Muslims are fighting against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Those running away from the Taliban are Muslims. Similarly, we Hindus are fighting Hindus here,” Kavita Krishnan was heard a saying. She later tweaked her statement to replace ‘Hindus’ with ‘Hindutva.’

“The conference is about dismantling global Hindutva. I have been invited there as one of the speakers. The world knows about the Taliban, the Ku Klux Klan of the United States (white supremacy) but doesn’t know much about the politics of Hindu supremacy… I want to clarify that those who organised the conference are Indians and most of them are Hindus,” Kavita Krishnan stated.

A three-day conference on Hindus and Hindutva co-sponsored by some of the departments of universities, most from the USA is scheduled to be held from September 11. On its website, the organisers of the event – “Dismantling Global Hindutva”, have listed the names of more than 40 top American universities as their sponsors and cosponsors.

The controversial propaganda event has caused a massive uproar globally amongst Hindus, with several Indians accusing the left-liberals of organising a Nazi-style event to justify the impending genocide of Hindus. The ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ event is set to see the participation of several Hinudphobic elements such as Audrey Truschke, Naxal sympathiser Anand Patwardhan and Nandini Sunder, self-proclaimed far-left journalist Neha Dixit and many others.

Kavita Krishnan cries foul, claims her statement was ‘twisted’

On Sunday (September 5), Kavita Krishnan took to Twitter to claim that she was being targeted for raising her voice against ‘Hindu supremacy’. She alleged that ‘Jan ki Baat’ had been running a show to brand her as ‘anti-Hindu’ on the basis of a short video clip.

“I have never spoken to this channel. This clip is from a long interview (with) 2 kids from a Facebook page. I challenge Pradeep Bhandari to air it in full. In the interview, I spoke on why I oppose the Taliban in Agfghsnisdtam just as I oppose the Hindu supremacist outfits that attack women/s and human rights in India,” she tweeted.

Furthermore, the Communist justified her bizarre analogies by citing the example of Brian Tyler Cohen, who in her view had earlier compared the ‘Christian fanatic attacks on abortion rights in Texas with the Taliban’. This is despite the fact that Cohen had made no such analogies. Kavita Krishnan also accused ‘Jan ki Baat’ founder of labelling her as ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-India.’

“Also, I want Pradeep to disclose where he got the clip from. He claims it is an “exclusive tape”. Did he send two youngsters under a false identity to my home to take an interview? Because the clip is certainly from an interview I did with them not with Jan Ki Baat,” she further challenged Pradeep Bandari.

Kavita Krishnan, a politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), is a hyper-activist and doubles up as a freelance protestor once in a while to support anti-India causes. Krishnan, who came into the limelight during the 2016 JNU anti-national slogans incident, has become the face of the far-left ‘protests’ in the country. Over the last few years, Kavita Krishnan has been caught several times for peddling fake news, however, she continues to do so with impunity.

Besides expressing solidarity to anti-national elements, Kavita Krishnan has a history of backing radical Islamists, fake news peddlers, and pro-Pakistan propagandists. Last year, she was exposed for standing in support of a notorious fake news peddler Mohammad Asif Khan, who has a history of propagating communally sensitive fake news.