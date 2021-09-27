Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting-up of a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the Central Vista construction site as a tribute to their efforts.

A tweet posted by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “PM @narendramodi stated that after the new Parliament is ready, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set-up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, place they belong to and picture as a tribute to their efforts.”

PM Narendra Modi also declared that certificates would be issued to all the workers involved at the construction site to honour them for their role and participation in the historic endeavor.

Last night, Prime Minister Modi also made a surprise visit to the Central Vista construction site only hours after arriving from the USA. There he inspected the ongoing work of the new Parliament building. The images of the PM spending time inspecting the construction site also went viral on social media.