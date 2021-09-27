Within hours of arriving from a long journey from the USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived at the Central Vista construction site on the evening of September 26, to inspect the ongoing work of the new Parliament building. This visit was not announced earlier and the images of the PM spending time inspecting the construction site went viral in the media and social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent almost an hour doing a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new parliament building in New Delhi at around 8.45 pm today pic.twitter.com/r8KaTPedsi — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

As the PM’s unannounced visit to the Central Vista construction site drew positive reactions from the public, hailing the PM for his dedication to work and commitment, the usual gang was instantly triggered, as expected.

The Indian National Congress chose to attack the PM on misplaced priorities. They accused the Central government of spending on the Central Vista while ‘ignoring’ the plight of common Indians. Keeping up to its 7-year-old habit of perpetual whining, Congress claimed the Modi government is focusing on the Central Vista exclusively, without any basis.

Meanwhile, here’s a May report on how the Congress-led Rajasthan government refused to acknowledge and compensate the death of 350 frontline warriors. As per a Dainik Bhaskar ground report, the state of Rajasthan has given compensation to just 6 health workers out of the 350 who succumbed to Covid-19 while on duty, refusing to acknowledge the sacrifice of the rest.

“Modi has time & enthusiasm to visit & inspect new Parliament & Vista. His vanity projects. Has anyone seen PM Modi meet or visit 1 Hospital during the 2nd wave? 1 Corona Warrior? 1 jobless youth? 1 suffering Farmer? Modi is the most heartless Prime Minister in Indian History,” Tweeted Congress leader Srivatsa.

Modi has time & enthusiasm to visit & inspect new Parliament & Vista. His vanity projects.



Has anyone seen PM Modi meet or visit 1 Hospital during 2nd wave? 1 Corona Warrior? 1 jobless youth? 1 suffering Farmer?



Modi is the most heartless Prime Minister in Indian History. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 26, 2021

Of course, it was not of benefit for the Congress leader to talk about the hundreds of meetings PM Modi initiated with countless frontline warriors, doctors and health workers from across the nation since the past year.

PM Modi’s constant, daily interactions with administrative officials, health experts, CMs of the states, to coordinate the supply of medicines, oxygen and all essential items all over the country while effectively carrying on the vaccination drive and fight against Covid was obviously missed by Congress.

Nor the Prime Minister’s personal meetings with vaccine manufacturers would have fit his propaganda. Let’s not forget the more than ten rounds of discussions held by the Union Minister Narendra Tomar with the dissenting politician-cum-farmers.

Sharing an image of Nehru at a construction site, Deepak Sharma the editor of Desh 24×7 Tweeted, “Nehru at Bhakra (Nangal) Dam site 1954 Modi at Central Vista site 2021 Priorities clearly reflect the vision for India!!”

Though Sharma did not specify what did he mean by comparing the two images, let us just leave it here that there are plenty of Nehru photographs that make clear how the priorities of the two PMs differ. PM Modi certainly does not have some special “skills” that Nehru had. Congress leaders and supporters may not like those ‘skills’ being discussed in the media.

Nehru at Bhakra (Nangal) Dam site 1954



Modi at Central Vista site 2021



Priorities clearly reflect the vision for India !! pic.twitter.com/nzvicW6Au4 — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSEditor) September 26, 2021

Rohini Singh seemed to have spent a considerable time deciding how to criticise the photos. Because she got a brilliant brain wave finally. There must have been a photographer. Good job, Sherlock!

Yes, no security and no prior intimation except for the photographer who was told in advance! https://t.co/jZQncfetOp — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 26, 2021

Self-acclaimed fact-checker Mohammed Zubair taking some time off his busy schedule created a collage of Tweets sharing images of PM Modi’s visit to the Central Vista construction site. He Tweeted, “PM went to the construction site of Parliament building at around 8:45 PM “Without prior intimation and security detail” so that a WhatsApp message could be sent to PR WhatsApp group so that it could be shared on twitter by journalists.”

PM went to construction site of Parliament building at around 8:45 PM “Without prior intimation and security detail” so that a whatsapp message could be sent to PR whatsapp group so that it could be shared on twitter by journalists. 😭😭🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NlB2XfSVSt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 26, 2021

Zubair probably thought that the common occurrence of the words “Without prior intimation and security detail” in the tweets shared about the visit must point towards grand planning by the BJP PR and IT cell.

PM Modi’s visit to Central Vista construction site

The Prime Minister in an unannounced visit reportedly spent an hour at the Central Vista project site and carried out a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building. The new project is expected to be completed and operational by December 2022.

Once completed, the project will save a whopping Rs 1,000 crore per year, as at present several ministry offices function from private buildings in Delhi. Heritage buildings, including the current Parliament House, North Block and South Block will not be demolished.