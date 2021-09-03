The New Zealand police on Friday shot dead a man who stabbed six people in a supermarket in Auckland. Confirming the incident, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden called it a ‘terror attack’ and revealed that the perpetrator was inspired by Islamist terror group ISIS.

Addressing the media, Arden said, “This afternoon, a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders in the New Lynn countdown in Auckland.”

#UPDATE An ISIS-inspired terrorist stabbed six people at an Auckland supermarket today before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says.



The attacker was a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, Ardern says pic.twitter.com/JbItWhwpvZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 3, 2021

“What happened today was despicable and hateful. It (the attack) was carried out by an individual and not any faith or ethnicity, who was gripped by an ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community,” said Arden talking about the attacker following Islamic State ideology.

Divulging further information on the attacker, the PM informed, “The terrorist is a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in October of 2011. He became a person of national security interest from 2016.”

The man incidentally was under constant monitoring and had been under police surveillance. Reports suggest that the man was being monitored and was seen traveling from his home to the New Lynn supermarket, as he had done before. He entered the store, procured a knife from within the store and led an attack. The man was shot within 60 seconds of the attack taking place, informed Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“I want to acknowledge the six innocent people who have been attacked. This was a violent attack. It was senseless and I am so sorry it happened,” said Arden further.

Reportedly, three of the six victims have been grievously injured and are in critical condition.