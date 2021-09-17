Soon after the tainted cop Sachin Vaze submitted before the Enforcement Directorate that the former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had wanted Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to be arrested in the TRP rigging case, the Republic TV has issued a statement

The media outlet has expressed satisfaction that it has been finally proven that the “case against Republic was fake, manufactured, fabricated, malicious, and designed at harming India’s biggest news network in a conspiratorial manner”. The media outlet stated that it is evaluating all legal options against all those who were involved in the plot and amplification of the fabrications.

“The Republic Media Network calls upon all other members of the media who participated in this malicious conspiracy by amplifying the fabrications against Republic to introspect on their role and do some serious soul-searching”, Republic TV slammed the conglomeration of journalists who were a party to this malicious targeting of the news agency, merely because it suits their corporate or ideological agenda.

It thanked its million viewers and supporters who stood by them through tough times.

Statement issued by Republic TV

It has come to our knowledge that the notorious ex-police officer Sachin Vaze, who was handling the TRP case has made a statement before the Enforcement Directorate and said he was acting under the political instructions of the Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This is part of a statement recorded on 19 June, 2021, 21 June, 2021 and 11 July 2021 under the provisions of Sub-Section (2) & (3) of Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Fundamentally, the campaign against Republic has been established as the biggest misuse and abuse of public office against any Indian media organisation. The facts in the public domain ultimately prove that the case against Republic was false, concocted, fabricated, malicious, and aimed at targeting India’s leading news network in a conspiratorial manner.

Screengrab of the statement issued by Republic TV

Further, Sachin Vaze has also made a statement as part of the same document saying that he had been given clear political instructions to carry out the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-In-Chief of the Republic Media Network. This conclusively highlights the degree of conspiracy against India’s leading news network, a point we have always made in the courts and which now stands proven.

It is conclusively established that there was an overt and deep vendetta-driven misuse of public office to fix and frame Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief. In light of the malicious and outright abuse of public office, Republic Media Network is considering all its legal options against all those who participated and were complicit in the conspiracy and amplification of the fabrications.

The Republic Media Network demands that strict action should be taken against all those who participated in this conspiracy and executed the vendetta-driven campaign. The Republic Media Network calls upon all other members of the media who participated in this malicious conspiracy by amplifying the fabrications against Republic to introspect on their role and do some serious soul-searching. It does not behove anybody In the media to knowingly play along with conspirators who target the news media, only because it suits their corporate or ideological agenda.

The Republic Media Network thanks its millions of viewers and supporters across the country and the world for their unwavering and growing support for which we are deeply indebted.

Satyamev Jayatel

Jai Hind!

Arnab Goswami proven innocent in the TRP scam case

The truth has finally come to the fore after over a year of accusations levelled against the Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the phoney TRP case. As per reports, the tainted cop has revealed that Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister, had been personally involved in the attempt to get Arnab Goswami arrested, apart from demanding bribes and extortions worth crores from business owners.

‘The biggest conspiracy against any media house in the history of independent India’: Arnab Goswami

Responding to the explosive revelation made by the tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze who is currently lodged in Taloja jail in connection with the Antilia bomb-scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami told OpIndia: “Now that it’s clear that the TRP case against Republic TV was a malicious fabrication done on political instructions, the media that was complicit owes an apology to me and an explanation to the nation”, said Goswami.

“This is the biggest conspiracy against any media house in the history of independent India. The darkest aspect is that many in the media were part of this sleazy attempt to target Republic,” added the journalist.

It is notable here that former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh had accused Republic TV of TRP manipulation in a much-publicised press conference. The accusations were later found to be fabricated, as the channel accused of TRP manipulation in the FIR by BARC was India Today, not Republic TV.