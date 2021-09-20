South Korean pop band BTS performed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday. They performed their chartbuster ‘Permission to Dance’ at the event.

"Every choice we make is the beginning of change." @bts_twt



Take the first step to create the world you want to see. #UNGA #PermissiontoDance #BTSLoveMyself pic.twitter.com/j52G5I6Fkm — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 20, 2021

The South Korean band, which had received diplomatic passports from their president recently, was invited to speak at the UNGA. They also treated their fans to a performance. Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V are some of the most widely loved popstars in the world currently.

It was the third time that BTS has attended the UNGA. The members spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world and raised awareness about climate change. Earlier, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina J Mohammed welcomed them to the event.

Welcome back to the @UN to our @bts_bighit friends. Thanks for joining us in calling on the world to keep the promise of the #SDGs. #SDGMoment #UNGA pic.twitter.com/SrUuI3JyIJ — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) September 20, 2021

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had earlier appointed BTS as “special Presidential envoy for future generations and culture”. President Moon Jae-In invited the K-pop boys-band to Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House), Seoul on September 14, Tuesday, where he met the members of BTS and asked them to be his special envoys at the UNGA meeting.