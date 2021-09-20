Monday, September 20, 2021
Watch: South Korean pop band BTS performs ‘Permission to Dance’ at UNGA

It was the third time that BTS has attended the UNGA. The members spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world and raised awareness about climate change.

Watch: South Korean pop band BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' at UNGA
Image Credit: Amina J Mohammed/Twitter
South Korean pop band BTS performed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday. They performed their chartbuster ‘Permission to Dance’ at the event.

The South Korean band, which had received diplomatic passports from their president recently, was invited to speak at the UNGA. They also treated their fans to a performance. Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V are some of the most widely loved popstars in the world currently.

It was the third time that BTS has attended the UNGA. The members spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world and raised awareness about climate change. Earlier, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina J Mohammed welcomed them to the event.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had earlier appointed BTS as “special Presidential envoy for future generations and culture”. President Moon Jae-In invited the K-pop boys-band to Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House), Seoul on September 14, Tuesday, where he met the members of BTS and asked them to be his special envoys at the UNGA meeting.

Searched termsBTS UNGA performance
