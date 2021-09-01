Following Calcutta High Court’s order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered ten more cases related to the brutal post-poll violence in West Bengal. With this, the total count of cases registered by the CBI has reached 31.

As per Zee News, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi sharing details of the new cases filed said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered ten more cases in compliance of the orders of Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta, passed in connection with WPA(P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 & 167 of 2021, dated 19.08.2021 and taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered in different police stations of West Bengal on various allegations.”

This comes shortly after the CBI made the first two arrests on August 28 of Biju and Aasima Ghosh, charged with the murder of BJP worker Dharma Mondal and two others in West Bengal’s Nadia district. On the same day, the CBI had filed another ten cases in the matter.

Details of the ten new cases filed

Amongst the ten new cases filed, the first was registered in Birbhum district’s Nalhati police station after a villager from Jagdhari village was found dead in a paddy field on May 14.

The second case was of a gruesome gang rape registered at Shantiniketan police station. In the third, the victim was killed and bombs were hurled after he tried to stop the accused from extorting money from shopkeepers. A case was registered by the victim’s father in Ramnagar police station in South 24 Parganas.

The fourth case was registered in Jagaddal police station in 24 Pargana after the accused carrying firearms beat the bike-borne victim when he honked for way. His elder brother too was thrashed mercilessly as one of the accused put his firearm in his mouth and sat on the chest. He was beaten continuously by another accused with arm butts. They then shot the victim in his belly and fled after hurling bombs. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Another case registered at Narendrapur police station, South 24 Parganas is of murder and molestation. The accused attacked the house of the complainant with an iron rod, bamboo, pistol and stick.

“It was further alleged that the accused tied the hands and feet of the complainant’s husband and started beating him severely. When the complainant tried to save her husband, she was allegedly pushed down and molested. It was also alleged that the accused threw the blood-soaked victim in a jungle on the bank of a pond,” informed the CBI spokesperson.

In the new set of cases filed, six were registered on allegations of murder, two of gang rape and rape and the others are related to assault and destruction of property.

The High Court is currently listening to the matter following the submission of an NHRC committee report on the violence unleashed in the state of West Bengal by TMC goons after their win in the state assembly elections on May 02 this year.