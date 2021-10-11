On October 10, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Mahant of Dasna Temple, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, caught another Muslim boy in temple premises and handed over him to the Police. Narsinghanand has alleged that the boy, identified as Anas, had come to do recce of Temple for an attack.

In a video published by Narsinghanand on his Twitter account, Police was seen holding the boy. Narsinghanand said, “This is a Muslim boy. He was caught after I got up from Yagya. We have handed him over to the Police. No one has slapped him in the temple premises.”

He added, “However, I would like to tell SP and other Police personnel that this is preparation for an attack. This is preparation for a big attack. Everyone knows what had happened here. Still, he decided to come here. This should not be taken lightly.” Narsinghanand further said it was up to the Police if they trusted him or not.

Narsinghanand also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. He said, “I would like to send this message to CM Yogi that this is an attempt to kill me. The local Police are strict towards Hindus but see this boy entered in the temple premises. The boys of his age are trained killers here.”

The boy claimed that his family recently shifted to Dasna from Tezpur. He alleged he came to the Temple to find his father.

Statement of Ghaziabad Police

In a statement, Ghaziabad Police said that Anas had come to the CHC Hospital nearby Dasna Temple. As he was new to the area, he did not know about the Temple. Being illiterate, he could not differentiate between the gate of the Temple and the gate of the hospital. When he saw a crowd entering the Temple, he assumed it was the hospital. His statement matched the investigation as his family members were found in the hospital.

The Police did not find any objectionable item in Anas’s possession.

Narsinghanand and controversies around him

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati is not new to controversies. In March 2021, a Muslim boy named Asif was caught in the Temple by Narsinghanand and his associate. A video of Asif getting thrashed went viral on social media. After the incident, several videos had emerged calling for Narsinghanand’s assassination. In June 2021, two men were caught in the temple premises who allegedly came to kill the priest. Narsinghanand was recently booked for making derogatory comments against women in a viral video.