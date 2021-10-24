Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai Central Jail in connection to the ongoing drug case. Reports suggest that Aryan Khan has been spending his time reading a couple of books in prison. While one book is fiction, the other book, according to the sources quoted by the Free Press Journal, is based on Ram and Sita.

The sources said, “Aryan demanded books from the jail officers. Accordingly, the authorities helped him to borrow a book from the jail library, which was a religious one. The jail library has hundreds of books bought by prison authorities as well as those brought in by inmates and left in the library after they are released.”

Some inmates are allowed to get books from relatives as well, but those have to be related to religious matters, said a source from the jail administration. Aryan’s afternoons and evenings go by while reading books. For security reasons, jail authorities have not allowed him to interact with the general inmates. “There is also a TV in the barrack for all the inmates. Usually, they watch the news and Olympics or cricket matches and movies on weekends. Inmates also play volleyball and football on weekends. But for security reasons, Aryan is not allowed to mix with the general inmates,” said the sources.

Actor Sanjay Dutt had taken refuge in religious books

Notably, actor Sanjay Dutt, who was jailed for 42 months in 2013 in connection to the 1993 Bombay blast case, also took refuge in the religious books during his stay. As per the reports, he was allowed to take copies of Bhagwad Gita, Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa into the jail. He was initially lodged in Arthur Road Central Prison and later shifted to Yerwada jail in Pune. He was released eight months early in February 2016 on account of good conduct.