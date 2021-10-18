Monday, October 18, 2021
HomePoliticsMadhya Pradesh: BJP MLA warns Hindus about 'Father and Chadar' at Dussehra function, asks...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA warns Hindus about ‘Father and Chadar’ at Dussehra function, asks them to stay away from Peer Babas

BJP's Rajneesh Agrawal said it was Sharma's personal opinion and insisted that the MLA was only warning people against conversion and not insulting any community.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma(Image Credits: PTI)
4

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Sharma, cautioned Hindus to stay away from “Father and Chadar” while addressing a gathering at a Dussehra function in state capital Bhopal. 

The video of the incident was shared on social media and it instantly went viral, with a large number of people, sharing, posting and commenting about it. 

In the viral video, Rameshwar Sharma said, “Hindus would do well to steer clear of Father and chadar. If they don’t, they will be destroyed. Keep away from peer babas. The peer baba is an obstacle in your visiting lord Hanuman temple. Tell the followers of peer baba that they believe in those who are buried in the ground, but we worship who runs the universe– Bajrangbali.” 

Sharma urged Hindus to protect and preserve their culture, stop greeting with good morning wishes and start chanting shlokas to thank dharti mata (motherland) daily instead. 

The BJP leader also spoke on the importance of land citing various instances of Hindu mythological incidents. “It is not just a piece of land but it represents our goddess, so keep worshipping this land. We have worshipped it in the Navratri and we will continue to do so in the coming days. Let’s hail Lord Ram,” Sharma proclaimed.

Ajay Yadav, a Congress party leader, accused Sharma of insulting minority communities. He said, “BJP senior leaders should clarify. Do they believe the same? If they do not, they should take action against Sharma because he is trying to create a rift among people of different communities.”

However, BJP’s Rajneesh Agrawal said it was Sharma’s personal opinion and insisted that the MLA was only warning people against conversion and not insulting any community.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP leader father chadar warning
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
583,906FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com