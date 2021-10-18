BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Sharma, cautioned Hindus to stay away from “Father and Chadar” while addressing a gathering at a Dussehra function in state capital Bhopal.

The video of the incident was shared on social media and it instantly went viral, with a large number of people, sharing, posting and commenting about it.

In the viral video, Rameshwar Sharma said, “Hindus would do well to steer clear of Father and chadar. If they don’t, they will be destroyed. Keep away from peer babas. The peer baba is an obstacle in your visiting lord Hanuman temple. Tell the followers of peer baba that they believe in those who are buried in the ground, but we worship who runs the universe– Bajrangbali.”

Sharma urged Hindus to protect and preserve their culture, stop greeting with good morning wishes and start chanting shlokas to thank dharti mata (motherland) daily instead.

The BJP leader also spoke on the importance of land citing various instances of Hindu mythological incidents. “It is not just a piece of land but it represents our goddess, so keep worshipping this land. We have worshipped it in the Navratri and we will continue to do so in the coming days. Let’s hail Lord Ram,” Sharma proclaimed.

Ajay Yadav, a Congress party leader, accused Sharma of insulting minority communities. He said, “BJP senior leaders should clarify. Do they believe the same? If they do not, they should take action against Sharma because he is trying to create a rift among people of different communities.”

However, BJP’s Rajneesh Agrawal said it was Sharma’s personal opinion and insisted that the MLA was only warning people against conversion and not insulting any community.