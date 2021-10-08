Even leaders and workers of the Congress party are not safe in the states ruled by Congress. A video from Bikaner district of Rajasthan has gone viral where four to five assailants are seen mercilessly beating a man on a busy highway and damaging his car. Rajasthan is ruled by Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who is also the press advisor of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, has shared this video with a short note: “media is silent because this is Rajasthan ruled by the Congress.”

In this disturbing video, a man is seen lying unconscious on the roadside and he is being mercilessly beaten by four to five miscreants with sticks. Assailants were also damaging the victim’s white car parked on the roadside. The victim was with family members including women and infants as they are seen crying and begging for help. This took place in the full public glare as a lot of people were seen watching and shooting videos of this lawlessness. A portal Khulasa Online has shared a video of a longer duration.

Inquiry revealed that the victim is a Congress leader Megh Singh Bhati who is president of Nokha (rural) unit of the Congress in Bikaner district. He is also a former Sarpanch. The incident took place at Himmatsar village on Bikaner-Nokha road on Thursday. Megh Singh along with family members was travelling in a car when miscreants stooped and dragged him out of the car. He was returning after visiting Karni Mataji temple at Deshlok situated about 30 km from Bikaner.

According to media reports, the assailants also assaulted family members when they tried to save him. After injuring him assailants left the place in a car. Megh Singh was first rushed to Bagri Hospital at Nokha but since his condition was serious he was referred to the trauma centre of PBM hospital in Bikaner. He suffered fractures on both legs as well as injuries on the head and waist.

As per reports, Nokha circle officer Nemsingh Chauhan has said that Megh Singh was attacked due to some old rivalries. The local BJP MLA Biharilal Bishnoi, who represents Nokha assembly, criticized the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of assailants. The MLA said that criminals have become so audacious in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan that they attacked a Congress leader on the road.

The Rajput community of Rajasthan has strongly condemned this incident. Karan Pratap Singh Sisodia, a senior leader of Kshatriya Sabha said that they have observed that people of the Rajput community are being regularly targeted in Nokha which will not be tolerated. He further demanded Bikaner SP Preeti Chandra to take cognizance of the matter, else they will carry agitations against the administration.

Quite mysteriously, Rajasthan Congress is silent even though its leader has been attacked. Bikaner Congress has a verified Twitter account, but it is busy spreading lies on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.