Dabur promotes lesbian Karwa Chauth, gets slammed by LGBT community for promoting ‘regressive’ ideas and product

Festival season is generally a profitable period of time for brands and organisations. As consumers go out on a shopping spree to mark the festivities, companies cash in on this festive season by either launching new products or by marketing their existing lineup with commercials that sets the brand apart from its competition.

However, on many occasions, this time-tested hack of attracting eyeballs backfires when companies fail to factor in the sensitivities of the people. For instance, Fab India was on the receiving end of criticism for referring to Diwali as Jash-e-Riwaaz in their social media posts. Although they tried to distance themselves from the quagmire, the damage was done.

More recently, Dabur has found itself in a similar predicament after it rolled out a new advertisement that promoted lesbian Karwa Chauth. In its latest commercial for Dabur’s bleaching product, two women, ostensibly a couple, are seen decking up for what seemed like their first Karwa Chauth and therefore, indulging in makeup and other face cleansing products. Later, an elderly woman is seen giving them festive clothes to wear on the occasion as the two discuss their reasons for keeping the ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast.

Subsequently, the ad then shows the two women holding up sieves and decorating thalis in front of them, making it clear that they are observing the festival for each other. While the advertisement was meant an effort to mainstream same-sex relationships, the commercial did not sit well with the LGBTQ community for promoting a “regressive” idea. Those who were pleased with the idea of promoting the Hindu ritual of ‘Karwa Chauth’ were unhappy with the brand for catering to the fair skin syndrome that is so pervasive in Indian society.

LGBTQ community slam Dabur for using queer representatives to promote a ‘regressive’ ritual and racist product

A Twitter said there’s no point of LGBTQ pride when the advertisement endorsed “colourism” and “patriarchal tradition”.

whats the point of this pride when you’re endorsing colorism AND PATRIARCHAL TRADITIONS??



KUCH BHI KAROGE MATLAB

THIS IS NOT THE QUEER REPRESENTATION WE ASKED FOR

— 🏳️‍🌈 CHEEKOO// ORASAADHA (@anugayeah) October 23, 2021

Ranting against the traditional Hindu festival of ‘Karwa Chauth’, a Twitter user admonished the company for using the queer community to promote a “stupid regressive” festival.

— punk potato (@hoemanshi) October 23, 2021

Another Twitter user who identified herself with the LGBTQ community said she does not want such kinds of queer representatives who promote “patriarchal tradition” and colourism.

— ash (@drownxophelia) October 23, 2021

“Now who told you using lesbians to promote your colourist and brahminical tradition propaganda is representation,” said another Twitter user who seemed offended by the advertisement.

— Anandita. (@mightbeana) October 23, 2021

One Twitter user said fairness products are inherently racist and adding an LGBTQ angle to it won’t change it.

While the advertisement was meant to celebrate same-sex relationships, it ended up offending them, who directed their ire on the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth and branded it as a regressive tradition. This is not the first time that Karwa Chauth has been criticised as a regressive festival. Over the years, the left-leaning liberals have missed no opportunity to denigrate Karwa Chauth is a festival promoting patriarchy. By contrast, they maintain a deafening silence when it comes to calling out traditions of other religions that are patently racist, misogynist and regressive.