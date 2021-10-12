Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Delhi: Pakistani terrorist named Ashraf Ali arrested with AK47, ammunition, and fake Indian ID cards

The Pakistani terrorist, born to one Umardeen, had been living in India under the alias of Ali Ahmed Noori at Shastri Nagar in Delhi. He was found in possession of forged documents and Indian identity cards, besides an AK47, arms and ammunition.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi police arrest Pakistani terrorist in possession of AK47, fake documents
Representational Image (Photo Credits: India Today)
2

The Delhi police have foiled plans of a major terror attack in the National Capital amidst the festival of Navaratri. In a major development, the cops have arrested a Pakistani terrorist by the name of Ashraf Ali from the Laxmi Nagar area in New Delhi, reported Raj Shekhar Jh of The Times of India.

Jha informed that the police have recovered assault rifles such as AK47, and other arms and ammunition from the terrorist. The operation is being monitored by Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. According to the Times of India journalist, Ashraf Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Delhi Police busts multi-state Pakistan-sponsored terror module

In September this year, the Delhi police had busted a multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested 6 terrorists, 2 of whom had received training in Pakistan. The terror module was reportedly linked to dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused of carrying out the 1993 bombs blasts in Mumbai and is reportedly living in Pakistan.

Delhi Police had addressed a press conference to make the announcement about the arrest. The Police said the terrorists were radicalised and ideologically motivated and had received training in Pakistan for 15 days. One of the arrested, the police official said, was tasked to identify potential targets and carry out reconnaissance of places to orchestrate attacks during the upcoming festival season.

The special cell of the Delhi Police reportedly made the arrests from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. One Sameer was arrested from Kota, Rajasthan, two persons were arrested from Delhi and three were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh.

 

