An RTI query has been filer after Gurugram Police in a Twitter reply had claimed that Muslims were allowed to offer Namaz at public places on a mutual discussion between Hindus and Muslims. The police had dismissed the allegations of encroachment by calling the land a ‘mutually agreeable Namaz spot’ after residents in Gurugram raised their objection to Namaz being offered in public places causing inconvenience to locals.

Speaking with OpIndia, Akshit singh, Founding member of Hindu IT cell said that as per the rulings of Madras High Court in 2018 had banned the prayers in public places. Following this, Advocate Abhishek Sharma of Gurugram district Court and also a member of the Hindu IT Cell has now filed an RTI seeking details of these namaz spots and the representatives of communities who were part of the ‘mutual agreements’. In his letter to the Public Information Officer, Sharma has also sought information on action taken against the encroachers.

RTI filed by Advocate Abhishek Sharma

Advocate Abhishek Sharma has sought the list of the alleged ‘namaz spots’ as claimed by Gurugram Police and details of representatives from both Hindu and Muslim communities who permitted the use of the land in question for namaz. He has also sought information on when these ‘namaz spots’ at public places were decided.

The controversy

In a video that went viral on social media recently, the residents of Gurugram had raised objections to Namaz being offered in public places causing inconvenience to locals.

A man protesting against the encroachment was heard saying, “We pray Hanuman Chalisa at the temples but these people gather around here like this, misbehaving with our daughters and sisters, we are scared of them.”

“Ever since this namaz on the roads has started, incidents of chain snatching, eve-teasing have increased. This illegal namaz on roads should be stopped,” a local resident said. “We will not let illegal masjid or mazar come up here,” informed another resident.

What flared the controversy was the arrest of a man who raised his voice against the encroachment for namaz.

To justify their action, Gurugram Police in a reply to a Twitter user who had shared the video had said, “The Namaz spots at public places have been decided by both Hindu and Muslim communities after mutual understanding and this place is one among them. Maintaining communal harmony and peace is our utmost responsibility and we will ensure that.”

Several users took objection to Gurugram Police’s reply. Netizens questioned as to who were the representatives who decided to allot a public place to Muslims for their namaz, and who chose them to represent all Hindus and Muslims.

Few Questions:



Q1. Who were representatives from both communities?

Q2. Who choose them to represent all people from Hindu & Muslim communities?

Q3. Why only two communities, are you saying that no Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains & Athiests are living in Gurugram? — Niratanka 🇮🇳 (@Niratanka_) September 28, 2021

However, the reply by Gurugram Police’s Twitter handle has been pulled down now.

Deleted Tweet by Gurugram Police

The only reply visible says, “The above incident is already in cognisance of Gurugram police and suitable preventative action has already been taken by us. We request the people to pay no heed to any ill intentioned rumour.”

The above incident is already in cognisance of Gurugram police and suitable preventative action has already been taken by us.We request the people to pay no heed to any ill intentioned rumour.@police_haryana @cmohry @PMOIndia — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) September 27, 2021

This is not the first instance of Namaz being offered at a public spot despite the presence of a mosque in the vicinity. In May 2018, too, namaz was read in public space at as many as 76 locations in Gurugram under heavy police arrangement amid protests by people against the same.