Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday wrote a heartfelt note to Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who is currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody in the luxury cruise drug bust case.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan gave some timely advice to the star kid who is currently under nationwide scrutiny after NCB raided a drug party on a luxury cruise liner on 2nd October in middle of a raging pandemic. He talked about the confusion and anger he might be experiencing currently and the pressure. However, he asked Aryan to keep calm and that such testing times will only make him stronger.

Here is the full text of what Hrithik Roshan wrote:

My dear Aryan .

Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .

Love you man .

Oct 7, 2021