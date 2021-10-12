Tuesday, October 12, 2021
J&K: Terrorist who had shot dead Bihar street vendor neutralised in an encounter in Shopian

Virendra Paswan was killed by Islamic terrorists earlier this month. Originally from Bhagalpur, Bihar, Paswan worked as street vendor in Srinagar.

OpIndia Staff
Three terrorists of Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were eliminated on Tuesday morning in an encounter in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Mukhtar Shah, a terrorist killed during the encounter was responsible for killing Bihar resident Virendra Paswan, a street hawker in Srinagar.

General-inspector of Police Vijay Kumar while speaking with media confirmed, “Out of three killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar.”

As per Kashmir Zone Police, the security forces recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the three terrorists.

Reportedly, the encounter went on almost for the entire night in the Tulran, Imamsahab area of the Shopian district after the terrorists refused to surrender. 

Virendra Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar, worked as a street vendor in Srinagar. He was shot at by terrorists in Madina Chowk, Srinagar last week.

Multiple encounters in J&K

Owing to an enhanced anti-terror operation, back-to-back encounters are being reported. This comes after as many as five civilians were killed by the Islamic terrorists in the valley in the past week.

Three encounters had ensued between security forces and terrorists on Monday. One Islamic terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar who was responsible for the recent targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir was neutralized by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Another unidentified terrorist was killed in a separate encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district early on Monday.

In the third anti-terror operation in Poonch, one JCO and four jawans of the Indian Army were martyred after they sustained critical injuries during the operation. 

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

