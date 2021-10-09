Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kashmiri Pandits hold protest, candlelight march in Delhi against targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir

The protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar where they began the agitation and later ended with a candle march across the inner circle of the Connaught Place

Kashmir Pandits held a protest and a candlelight march at the Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place in Delhi on Saturday, protesting against the recent targeting killings of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir. The protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar where they began the agitation and later ended with a candle march across the inner circle of the Connaught Place in the national capital.

Slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ were raised at the march, slogans of “We Want Justice” and “Pakistan Haay Haay” were also raised at the march. The protesters said that the fresh wave of terror attacks are targeted and meant to create a wedge between communities in Kashmir. They said that the terrorists want to convey a message to the Kashmiri Hindus that they will not be welcomed back in the valley.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also protested against the same and burnt effigies to register their anguish over the concerted campaign of murder in Kashmir. Demonstrations were held across 3500 sites and it was vowed that Islamic Terrorism will be buried in India.

There has been a spate of targeted attacks on the Kashmiri non-Muslim civilians in the valley recently. On October 7, two teachers, a Hindu and a Sikh, were sorted out on basis of their religions in a school and then shot by the Islamic terrorists while the Muslim teachers were allowed to go.

Before that, Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo was also shot dead by the terrorists, apart from several others, in the last week.

 

