Kashmir Pandits held a protest and a candlelight march at the Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place in Delhi on Saturday, protesting against the recent targeting killings of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir. The protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar where they began the agitation and later ended with a candle march across the inner circle of the Connaught Place in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Kashmiri Pandits hold a candle march at Jantar Mantar against recent terror attacks on members of the minority community in the Valley pic.twitter.com/9IVJ74UYe5 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ were raised at the march, slogans of “We Want Justice” and “Pakistan Haay Haay” were also raised at the march. The protesters said that the fresh wave of terror attacks are targeted and meant to create a wedge between communities in Kashmir. They said that the terrorists want to convey a message to the Kashmiri Hindus that they will not be welcomed back in the valley.

Kashmiri Hindus come out to protest in India’s national capital New Delhi against Islamist terror related killings of Hindu and Sikh minorities in the Kashmir valley. Slogans chanted against Pakistan sponsored terror. pic.twitter.com/u5QwJwLfhr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 9, 2021

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also protested against the same and burnt effigies to register their anguish over the concerted campaign of murder in Kashmir. Demonstrations were held across 3500 sites and it was vowed that Islamic Terrorism will be buried in India.

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति:

कश्मीर में हिन्दू-सिखों की नृशंस हत्याओं के विरोध में बजरंग दल का गुस्सा फूटा

देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन कर पाकिस्तान व आतंकवाद का किया पुतला दहन pic.twitter.com/LmULdmCDR4 — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) October 9, 2021

There has been a spate of targeted attacks on the Kashmiri non-Muslim civilians in the valley recently. On October 7, two teachers, a Hindu and a Sikh, were sorted out on basis of their religions in a school and then shot by the Islamic terrorists while the Muslim teachers were allowed to go.

Before that, Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo was also shot dead by the terrorists, apart from several others, in the last week.