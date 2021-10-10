Lawyer writes to CJI over targeted killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, demands security and compensation

A Delhi based lawyer Vineet Jindal has sent a petition to Chief of Justice of India N V Ramana to take cognizance of the “target killings” of Hindu and Sikh minorities in Jammu and Kashmir by Islamic terrorists.

He urged the court to treat his letter as PIL and demanded adequate security for minorities in Jammu and Kashmir on immediate basis. He also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job to a member of the family of victims. In his letter sent on Saturday, the lawyer pointed out that in the last five days seven civilians, Hindu and Sikh minorities have been killed in Kashmir and the case must be investigated by national security agencies. He further demanded a special delegated unit to structure and administer a system to ensure the safety and security to minority groups in Kashmir.

“The target killings of Pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, Supinder Kaur, Sikh principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar district, and Deepak Chand, a Hindu teacher of the same school has evoked a feeling of agony, fear and insecurity among the minorities of Hindu and Sikhs residing in Kashmir,” the letter states.

The lawyer pointed out that “targeted killing of the members of minority communities had once again reminded of the gory incident of massacre of 36 Sikhs in Chattisinghpora village of Anantnag in 2000.”

The petition states that such barbaric killing would have an indelible impact on these minority groups who will feel threatened by the situation and would be shadowed by the fear of death all the time in Kashmir. The systematic targeting of minorities have created a sense of fear, vulnerability and insecurity among the minority communities living in Kashmir.

Jindal has quoted a news article to explain sense of insecurity among minorities in the Valley. “A scared school teacher did not go to work. He says his school told him to stay away for a week because of the recent attacks on minorities Sikhs and Hindus,” the petition reads.

The lawyer has further said that many government employees, who had found jobs in J&K under the Prime Minister’s special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants, have quietly left accommodations with the fear of losing their lives and for the sake of their families well being.