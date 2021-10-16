Hours after residents of Gurugram staged a peaceful protest against the offering of Namaz in public spaces, an NDTV journalist resorted to demonising Hindus and legitimising the nuisance created by public Namaz.

In a tweet on Friday (October 15), NDTV journalist Mohammad Ghazali stated, “Ya wala grp subah park mein alom vilom kerte hue oxygen k sath zahar bhi khub ugalte hain (This group of people do yoga during mornings in parks. Looks like they exhale venom along with oxygen).” Through his remarks, Ghazali rebuked the Hindus for objecting to Muslims praying at a public ground. Interestingly, he did not find anything wrong with the behaviour of his co-religionists creating law and order situation in the area.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mohammad Ghazali

Mohammad Ghazali was responding to a tweet by ‘journalist’ Vijaita Singh.

Screengrab of the tweet by Vijaita Singh

Reportedly, the residents of Gurugram continued their peaceful protest against the offering of Namaz at a public ground opposite the State Vigilance Bureau office in Sector 47 for the fourth consecutive week. On Friday (October 15) afternoon around 100 people carrying placards, singing bhajan and raising slogans came to the ground. They were carrying a portable speaker and a mic.

They were also shouting slogans against Manohar Lal Khattar government for failing to stop namaz in public places. Their placards read ‘Namaz ki jagah khaali karo’ and they kept chanting and singing ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and bhajans. There was heavy police deployment and they were stopped 100 meters away from where namaz was being offered.