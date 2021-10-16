The police have made the second arrest in connection with the brutal killing of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu-Kundli border on Friday, October 15. The man, identified as Narain Singh, was detained from Punjab’s Amritsar district. Shockingly, moments before his arrest, he was felicitated by locals at a Gurudwara.

Images that have appeared on social media show that a garland of currency was hanging from his neck, apparently gifted to him as an appreciation for his ‘heroic act’ of punishing Lakhbir Sing for the alleged sacrilege. After his felicitation at the Gurudwara in Amritsar district, he apparently surrendered to Punjab Police.

Breaking : सिंघु बॉर्डर पर दलित लखबीर सिंह के हत्यारोपी निहंग नारायण सिंह का आज अमृतसर के एक प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थल में सम्मान हुआ। नोटों की माला पहनाई गई। अब वह पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर करने जा रहा है। #SinghuBorder pic.twitter.com/URD8jeEykP — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) October 16, 2021

Chairman of Congress SC department and Maharashtra minister condemned the felicitation of Narain Singh for murdering Lakhbir Singh. Calling the incident shocking, he said that such felicitation of killers can result in repeat of such incidents in future, and demanded strict punishment for this act.

Amritsar Rural SSP Rakesh Kaushal said that Narain Singh had earlier announced that he will surrender today. He said that after Narain Singh realised that he can’t escape from the Gurudwara in his village, he came out and then the police arrested him. Punjab Police will hand over him to Haryana Police.

The SSP said that Narain Singh has confessed that he killed Lakhbir Singh. He said that when he was told that Lakhbir insulted the Guru Granth Sahib, he got angry and cut off his leg, and as a result, Lakhbir bled to death.

The arrest came after Haryana police arrested the other accused Sarabjit Singh yesterday after he surrendered claiming responsibility for killing Lakhbir Singh. According to reports, Singh had named four others in the case.

The Haryana police will now be taking the accused to Chamkaur and Gurdaspur in Punjab to identify the other accused he had named in the case.

Nihang Sarabjit Singh, the first arrested accused in the brutal murder of Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Kundli border had appeared before the media before he surrendered claiming responsibility for the brutal attack and claimed full responsibility for the barbaric act.

Nihang Sarabjit Singh had said that when he had found someone desecrating a Sikh sacred book he did what he deemed fit. When the reporters asked him whether he had any remorse over his action, Sarabjit is heard answering in the negative.

Sarabjit had further told the media that he was not prompted by anyone to do what he did and that it was his own decision.

Singh was produced at a local court today (October 16). The authorities had sought 14 days’ custody, saying he had information on other suspects and that they had to recover the murder weapons. However, the court sent Singh to seven days’ police custody.