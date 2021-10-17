Sunday, October 17, 2021
‘Prophet Mohammed destroyed 360 idols at Kaaba, his followers are now following him’: Taslima Nasreen on attacks against Bangladeshi Hindus

Taslima Nasreen also stated that Bangladeshi communists have always supported Jihadists and have turned into "Qawminists".

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: OrissaPost
Acclaimed author from Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen, said on Sunday that Islamists are treading the same path that prophet Mohammed forged when he destroyed 360 idols of pre-Islamic Arab Gods at Kaaba. She made the comment on the backdrop of the concerted attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

According to Islamic historians, prophet Mohammed was banished from Mecca in 620 CE. Upon his return in 629/630 CE, he ‘cleansed‘ the Kaaba of idols. Abdullah bin Masud noted, as per website Wiki Daiyah, “Allah’s Apostle entered Makkah (in the year of the Conquest) and there were three-hundred and sixty idols around the Ka’ba. He then started hitting them with a stick in his hand and say: ‘Truth (i.e. Islam) has come and falsehood (disbelief) vanished. Truly falsehood (disbelief) is ever bound to vanish.'” [Quran 17: 81]

Taslima Nasreen also stated that Bangladeshi communists have always supported Jihadists and have turned into “Qawminists”.

Taslima Nasreen also said that Bangladeshi Muslims are only of two kinds, ‘Jihadi’ and ‘pro Jihadi’. “Liberal secular people having good sense and conscience in Muslim community are not real Muslims. Their identity is more as good humans or humanists, the smallest minority,” she said.

The targeted campaign against Bangladeshi Hindus have continued since it began during Durga Puja. Temples have been attacked, Pandals vandalized and Hindus have been killed in the murderous assault. After the attacks in Noakhali district, Hindus were targeted in Feni district as well.

 

Searched termsprophet mohammed destroyed 360 idols at kaaba
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

