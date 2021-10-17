Acclaimed author from Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen, said on Sunday that Islamists are treading the same path that prophet Mohammed forged when he destroyed 360 idols of pre-Islamic Arab Gods at Kaaba. She made the comment on the backdrop of the concerted attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Mohammad destroyed 360 idols of pagans inside Kaaba. His followers have been following in his footsteps. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 17, 2021

According to Islamic historians, prophet Mohammed was banished from Mecca in 620 CE. Upon his return in 629/630 CE, he ‘cleansed‘ the Kaaba of idols. Abdullah bin Masud noted, as per website Wiki Daiyah, “Allah’s Apostle entered Makkah (in the year of the Conquest) and there were three-hundred and sixty idols around the Ka’ba. He then started hitting them with a stick in his hand and say: ‘Truth (i.e. Islam) has come and falsehood (disbelief) vanished. Truly falsehood (disbelief) is ever bound to vanish.'” [Quran 17: 81]

Taslima Nasreen also stated that Bangladeshi communists have always supported Jihadists and have turned into “Qawminists”.

Qawmi madrasas are the breeding grounds for jihadis. Bangladeshi communists always support jihadis,and justify all jihadi activities only because jihadis are against the common enemy America. Communists are not communists anymore, they have become Qawminists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 17, 2021

Taslima Nasreen also said that Bangladeshi Muslims are only of two kinds, ‘Jihadi’ and ‘pro Jihadi’. “Liberal secular people having good sense and conscience in Muslim community are not real Muslims. Their identity is more as good humans or humanists, the smallest minority,” she said.

The targeted campaign against Bangladeshi Hindus have continued since it began during Durga Puja. Temples have been attacked, Pandals vandalized and Hindus have been killed in the murderous assault. After the attacks in Noakhali district, Hindus were targeted in Feni district as well.