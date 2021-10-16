Saturday, October 16, 2021
Two more Nihang Sikhs arrested in Singhu border lynching case after they were felicitated by fellow Nihangs

The two men Bhagwant Singh and Govind Singh were arrested after they surrendered before the Haryana police at the Singhu-Kundli border

Bhagwant Singh and Govind Singh, felicitated with garlands
Two more Nihang Sikhs have been arrested in connection with the brutal lynching of a man at the farmer protest site at Singhu border. According to reports, the two men Bhagwant Singh and Govind Singh were arrested after they surrendered before the Haryana police at the Singhu-Kundli border.

A video that has emerged on social media shows that ahead of the arrest, the two Nihang Sikhs were felicitated by fellow Nihangs with garlands, and a large group of Nihangs in their traditional blue attire followed them in a procession, shouting slogans and chants.

With this, the total number of arrests in the Lakhbir Singh lynching case has gone up to four. On Friday, Saravjeet Singh had claimed responsibility for the murder and surrendered to the police, after which he was sent to seven-day police custody on Saturday.

Earlier today another accused Narain Singh was arrested by Punjab police in his native village in Amritsar district. He had surrendered to the police after he was felicitated at the local gurudwara in his village, where he was presented with a garland of currency notes. He confessed before the police that angry after being told that Lakhbir Singh insulted the Guru Granth Sahib, he had cut off his leg, and as a result, Lakhbir bled to death.

On Friday, Dalit Sikh farm worker Lakhbir Singh was brutally lynched by the members of Nihang Sikh community over allegations of blasphemy. His one hand was chopped off, his legs were cut, and his body was hanging from a metal police barricade near the main stage of farmer protests at the Singhu border in Haryana.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

