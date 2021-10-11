Monday, October 11, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Stone pelting, violence in Firozabad after Muslims clash with Dalit Hindus during Navratri celebrations, Police deny communal angle

The Dalit community has alleged that since they erected the Durga Puja pandal and started the Navratri celebrations, some Muslims used to create nuisance in an adjacent plot and hurl abusive words.

OpIndia Staff
UP Police
Firozabad Police reached the spot and used force to disperse the crowd (Image: Amar Ujala)
132

On October 10, people from a particular community pelted stones on Devi Pandal during evening aarti in Village Dikhtauli, Shikohabad, District Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, people of the Dalit community had built a pandal with Mata Durga’s Moorti in a plot located on the side of the road. Every day, people would come and offer prayers during the Navratri festival.

The local Dalits and Muslims had some differences going on and there was a fierce fight between the two groups on Sunday. The Police were informed about the incident after which they arrived at the spot. Police had to use force to disperse the crowd. A total of nine people were detained. A heavy police force has been deployed to ensure law and order.

The Dalit community have alleged that since they started the Navratri celebrations, some people from the Muslim community would come and consume alcohol on the vacant land nearby. They also used abusive language during the Aarti. Such incidents led to the tension between the two groups that resulted in the fight on Sunday.

Reports suggest that a man identified as Javed Ali parked his e-rickshaw late Sunday evening near the pandal. At the same time, he placed a brick in the drain to block it. There was a birthday party going on at the house nearby. When a person named Dara Singh objected to Ali’s actions, a fight broke between them. Soon people from both sides came face to face, and stone pelting started. Ajay, owner of a nearby house alleged that the Muslims said that they would not allow drain water of the Jatav community to flow towards their homes.

Police denied communal angle

The Police not only detained nine people but also seized e-Rikshaws that were parked close to the drain. Udayveer Singh Malik, station in-charge, said that the investigation is underway and they would take strict action against the culprits.

He said that the fight broke between the two groups after they started pelting stones over drain blockage. The Police also denied the communal angle in the case. They further said the reports of stone-pelting on Durga Puja Pandal are also false.

 

UP Police news, UP Firozabad, UP Durga Puja news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

