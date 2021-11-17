Disclaimer: If you are under the age of 18 and have not seen Gangs of Wasseypur, consider going back and reading another article. Below article contains reporting on strong language.

The otherwise proponents of freedom of expression and speech now appear so rattled that a video by DoPolitics’ Ajeet Bharti has gotten Youth Congress to take legal action against him so as to send him to jail.

This statement is maligning the struggle for our freedom and questioning the Sovereignty of India.

Indian Youth Congress legal cell will be lodging a complaint against Mr Ajeet Bharti on the directions of our President @srinivasiyc ji. https://t.co/YVJ21u3sJF — IYC National Legal Cell (@IYCLegalCell) November 16, 2021

In a tweet, Indian Youth Congress’ legal cell said that they will be lodging a formal complaint against DoPolitics journalist Ajeet Bharti on instructions of IYC President Srinivas BV. The IYC Legal Cell was quoting a snippet of Bharti’s video where he was critical of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and their dealing with the British and India’s independence.

The snippet is a part of video published by YouTube channel of DoPolitics titled “Haan, Bheekh Me Hi Mili Azadi | Ajeet Bharti Decodes Kangana Ranaut’s Statement on Times Now”.

Bharti, in a rustic, conversational tone, much like it was shown in Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was discussing Kangana Ranaut’s statement on India having gotten independence in alms and how true independence came after 2014 when Narendra Modi government came to power.

Bharti said how Kangana, on Times Now, was discussing Veer Savarkar with Navika Kumar where the conversation steered from Savarkar’s larger than life persona to British rule and first war of Independence to getting independence in alms. Bharti said that from the 6ish minute long clip, just one portion of 1 minute was cropped and made viral on social media to twist Kangana’s statement.

“I am saying it very clearly that yes, we got independence in alms. The fact that the British left India on one date does not prove that we got independence by driving them away. After the formation of United Nations, many leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose and others took up the matter on international platform and pressurised the British to leave India. I am using the term ‘alms’ because the country’s “Bapu” and “Chacha” used up their entire nationalism and self respect to weigh the testicles of the British. They were busy lobbying on how to become the prime minister,” he said.

Bharti further said how the leaders went on hunger strike to divide their own nation and pushed it into a state of chaos and war till eternity. “This kind of leaders are made for poems like ‘char chavanni ghode pe’. They were giving us freedom ‘bina khadag bina dhaal’?” He also pointed out how netizens were trending ‘tharki diwas’ on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary on 14th November.

“Someone revolted, someone gave sacrifice, someone else went to London and killed the British and someone else gets selected as Prime Minister but eventually Nehru was made the PM. For their own selfish interests, people like Nehru had compromised and begged,” Bharti said.

Bharti went on to say how Nehru, in a letter dated 28th April, 1948 Nehru had written Her Majesty to Queen Elizabeth thrice in just nine lines and said how this language was not of a man who had snatched Independence from the British, but more like being subservient to the British monarchy even after having attained freedom.

“If Nehru had spine, he would have demolished the symbols of slavery in India on the very first day, would have set the Victoria Memorial on fire since the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill presided over the deaths of lakhs of Bengalis during the great famine,” he said.

He added that when Kangana said India got independence in alms, she is right. But that does not dismiss the sacrifices of all those who laid down their lives for the cause. Even their soul would cry when they see people like Nehru refer to India as “Dominion of India” and seek permission from ‘Her Majesty’ on how to run the independent nation.

However, Bharti’s conversational tone with strong language seems to have upset Congress and hence are contemplating legal action against him.