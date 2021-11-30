On November 24, OpIndia reported how Christian miscreants had uprooted a Shivling and Trishul and cut down century-old sacred Banyan tree that worshipped by Hindus in Mahadevtilla in the Katigorah Tehsil of Cachar, Assam. Following the incident, members of the Hindu organisations like the Hindu Rakshi Dal and Hindu Chhatra Sangh in Assam had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, district Cachar, Assam.

Today, we got in touch with a member of the Hindu Rakshi Dal to follow up on the case. Subhasish Choudhury told us that the Manipuri Hindus, with the help of members of Hindu organisations like the Hindu Rakshi Dal and Hindu Chhatra Sangh, have restored their right to worship in Mahadevtilla, Assam, where Khasi Christian miscreants allegedly desecrated the site on November 17.

According to Subhasish Choudhury, Hindu Raksha Dal, more than 100 Hindus climbed up to the Mahadevtilla on November 29 and performed puja there. The Shivling was re-installed amid prayers and chants, and a new Banyan tree sapling was planted where the previous, at least 250-year-old sacred Banyan tree, had been felled by Khasi Christians.

The local Hindus participated in the event enthusiastically.

Members of the Hindu Chatra Sangha, Hindu Rakshi Dal, and RSS were present at the site to work with local Manipuri Hindus and the Mahadevtilla Seva Samiti, whose efforts to restore their ancestral worshipping site has resulted in this quick reclaim, added Subhasish Choudhury.

Members of Hindu organisations in Assam submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, ask him to take action against some local Christian miscreants

It may be recalled that on November 22, members of Hindu organisations like the Hindu Rakshi Dal and Hindu Chhatra Sangh in Assam had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, district Cachar, Assam. In the memorandum, they have asked him to take action against some local Christian miscreants for vandalising a Hindu place of worship in Mahadevtilla in the Katigorah Tehsil of Cachar, Assam. The place where the incident took place has a large settlement of people belonging to the Khasi community, 85 per cent of whom have embraced Christianity.

The group, in its letter, accused some Khasi Christians to be behind the attack.

The Hindus of Manipur had also protested and filed a complaint with the Forest Department and the Cachar Police. The police advised them to wait a few days, but residents claim that the cops aren’t doing much in the matter.

OpIndia had reached out to Aninda Dev, Hindu Chatra Sangh, who had then alleged police apathy in the case. “The local police are not taking any action against the miscreants. Instead, they threatened the local Hindus to stay away from the Christians,” Dev had alleged.

We also reached out to Subhasish Choudhury, Hindu Raksha Dal, who narrated the whole incident.

We tried reaching out to the Deputy Commissioner but could not connect. Meanwhile, Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said, “The information you have received is incorrect. There was a banyan tree that locals worshipped. A case under Forest Act has been filed and local SI is investigating the case. Investigating in the matter is underway to find if it is an act of mischief or tree was cut inadvertently.”