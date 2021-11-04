Watch: New York celebrates Diwali with fireworks show over Hudson River

On November 3 (Local Time), New York City celebrated Diwali with a fireworks show over the Hudson River. It was a part of three-day Diwali celebrations.

Notably, Carolyn Maloney, Congresswoman, New York, will introduce a bill in Washington to make Diwali a federal holiday on Wednesday. Congressman Ro Khanna, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other advocates are co-sponsoring the bill along with Indian American community members Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora. Maloney has been a long supporter of Indians living in the US.

If the bill gets approved, a holiday will be observed on Diwali in federal institutions. It will be the 12th federal holiday observed by the United States. Notably, there is a significant population in the US that celebrates Diwali. In the past, Maloney has successfully urged the US Postal service to approve and issue a commemorative stamp to honour Diwali. The stamp has been in circulation since 2016.

In a tweet, she said, “I am so excited to introduce my Deepavali Day Act which would enshrine Diwali as a federal holiday. Let’s celebrate light over darkness, the triumph of good over evil, and the pursuit of knowledge over ignorance during this special time of year!”

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also joined the press conference on the resolution to make Diwali a federal holiday.

In his statement during the conference, he said, “On this Diwali be the light we wish to see in the world. Be the light in the community that is needed to dispel the darkness. Be the light in this community that brings hope to the hopeless. Let us be the light that helps the last, the least and the lost.”